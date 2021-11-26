ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizuho's top executives to resign over system failures

By Makiko Yamazaki, Tetsushi Kajimoto
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) said on Friday its chief, chairman and three other executives will resign as financial authorities reprimanded Japan's No. 3 lender for a series of technical system failures.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country's banking regulator, said in a statement the failures had "undermined the credibility of Japan's bank settlement system".

Group CEO Tatsufumi Sakai and Chairman Yasuhiro Sato, as well as the head of the main banking unit and executives in charge of the group's systems and compliance, will step down by April to take responsibility for the glitches, the bank said.

Muzuho has not selected the next CEO and plans to leave the chairman post vacant.

The FSA reprimanded Mizuho for eight system glitches that took place this year, despite a $3.6 billion overhaul of its systems in 2019.

Mizuho Financial Group logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai//File Photo

The regulator referred to governance problems at Mizuho, including an underestimation of the risks related to its banking systems, insufficient attention to on-site conditions and a culture in which employees "do not say what should be said".

Separately, in the first such order issued to a bank since Japan overhauled its foreign exchange law in 1998, the finance ministry ordered it to take corrective measures to prevent any further breach of the law.

During one of the system failures, the bank failed to comply with anti-money laundering procedures necessary for overseas remittances, as Japan strives to tighten regulation to prevent money-laundering.

The ministry cited a lack of knowledge by Mizuho's executives of foreign exchange law, a lack of communication among sections concerned and the fragility of its system management as reasons for the censure.

Japan has redoubled efforts against money-laundering through a three-year action plan that includes tighter supervision of financial institutions following a report in August by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial crimes watchdog. read more

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Makiko Yamazaki and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Biden says omicron could mean quarantine for all US travellers as Austria extends lockdown

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy. This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”. Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far. The omicron variant has now been detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
