This has been a week of Thanksgiving. Hopefully you have been able to reflect on all that you have and have thankfulness in your heart and in your mind. The United States is the wealthiest country in the world. We take for granted the things that we have, things that others in other countries could only dream of having. The poorest of us is considered extremely wealthy by many in the world. Truly we have been blessed with an abundance of wealth.

SALIDA, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO