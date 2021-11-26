Leandro Maniquis

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in...
(CNN) — The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday on one of its most important cases in decades and considered the future of abortion rights in America. Front and center was the fate of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy, and has been at the center of US politics ever since.
(CNN) — Friends, family and an entire Michigan high school are grieving the loss of four students after a 15-year-old boy opened fire during the school day, killing four peers and shooting seven others on campus. A suspect is in custody after Tuesday's shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford,...
CNN's leftwing media correspondent Brian Stelter once offered a staunch defense of his colleague Chris Cuomo, who has since been suspended over his involvement in aiding his embattled brother, ousted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Stelter appeared on "The Late Show" the same day New York's top Democrat announced his...
(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
The Women's Tennis Association will not hold any matches in China, Steve Simon, WTA's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday. In the statement, Simon accused China of responding to Peng Shuai's accusations of sexual assault by a government official with "censorship, coercion and intimidation." "When on November 2, 2021, Peng Shuai...
A federal appeals court on Wednesday questioned the Biden administration's efforts to conceal large portions of an internal legal memo clearing former President Trump of wrongdoing in connection with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller . A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals grilled a...
Comments / 0