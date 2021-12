Forza Horizon 5 has just launched its November 17 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As we just saw the release of the title last week, this update is less about adding new content and more about improving stability, all around making it a stronger title. This includes fixes for potential crashes, falling out of the world, among plenty of other fixes. The fact that the team is being this diligent regarding fixes is good to see regardless, so we should expect more in the coming weeks and months. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Forza Horizon 5 in its November 17 update!

