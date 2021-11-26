How To Watch and Staff Predictions: ECU

Third year Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal posted on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 National Football League draft.Despite bouncing around this season from end to tackle, Leal had 58 total stops on the year including a staggering 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, big numbers for a 290 pounder. He was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award earlier this month. When suspensions robbed A&M of some starters early on in the season, Leal lined up as a three technique and eventually moved between tackle and end depending on where A&M needed, forming a quality rotation with Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Despite bouncing around, Leal had 58 total stops on the year including a staggering 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, big numbers for a 290 pounder.
