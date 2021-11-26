ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

How To Watch and Staff Predictions: ECU

By Chad Brendel
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bearcats close out their 2021 regular season with a trip to Greenville to take on the ECU Pirates at 3:30. The game will air nationally on ABC with radio coverage on 700 WLW. Dan Hoard and Jim Kelly will be on the call. Chad Brendel. This team...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
247Sports

LSU overcomes flat stretch, defeats Ohio 66-51

Eight minutes into the game, it felt as though LSU was on track to play its best game of the season. The Tigers led Ohio 14-0, as this team’s trademark defense hounded the Bobcats, forcing turnovers, creating fast break points, and energizing the crowd of over 11,000 in the PMAC on Wednesday night.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Georgia upsets No. 19 Memphis 82-79 to snap 4-game skid

Georgia had five double-digit scorers and earned a much needed third victory on the season Wednesday in an 82-79 upset of No. 18 Memphis inside Stegeman Coliseum.The Bulldogs hit six of their last 10 shots from the field and got stops when they needed them to knock off the Tigers for the season year in a row.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Dismal shooting, turnovers doom Gators in 74-67 loss to OU

The No. 14 Florida Gators (6-1) traveled to their first true road contest of the season versus the Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and left Norman, Oklahoma with a 74-67 loss, their first of the season. Dismal shooting from three where the Gators went 2-19 from beyond the arc before hitting two of their last five from out there. The Gators also committed 10 turnovers in the first half and six in the second to succumb to the Sooners in the end.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bucknuts Breakdown: How Ohio State knocked off No. 1 Duke

Ohio State men's basketball managed its biggest win in sometime on Tuesday night. The unranked Buckeyes, coming off a loss to No. 14 Florida in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, knocked off No. 1 Duke, coming off a win against previously No. 1 Gonzaga, at Value City Area, 71-66. This was...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Louisville football offers two transfer prospects

The University of Louisville football staff has been working the transfer portal this week. On Wednesday, the Cardinals have offered a couple of targets whose names are in the portal. U of L offered Temple safety transfer MJ Griffin and also offered Florida International offensive line transfer Miles Frazier. Both...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Bulldogs aim to 'make a statement' despite potential playoff security

You may have heard it said about Saturday's SEC Championship that win or lose, Georgia is almost certain to get into the College Football Playoff. If the Bulldogs beat No. 3 Alabama, they're definitely in. If they lose, it's hard to imagine them falling outside of the top four and missing out after one of the more dominant regular-season showings in recent memory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Third year Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal posted on social media that he is declaring for the 2022 National Football League draft.Despite bouncing around this season from end to tackle, Leal had 58 total stops on the year including a staggering 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, big numbers for a 290 pounder. He was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award earlier this month. When suspensions robbed A&M of some starters early on in the season, Leal lined up as a three technique and eventually moved between tackle and end depending on where A&M needed, forming a quality rotation with Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Despite bouncing around, Leal had 58 total stops on the year including a staggering 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, big numbers for a 290 pounder.
NFL
247Sports

Sights and Sounds: Ohio State rallies past top-ranked Duke inside euphoric Schott

We have photos and videos from Tuesday’s win as Ohio State rallied late to defeat No. 1-ranked Duke 71-66 before a sellout crowd of 18,809 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (5-2) battled back from down 15 points with 18 minutes left. OSU was still down 59-50 with 7:50 left but just kept coming, holding Duke scoreless in the last 4:29 of the game. OSU scored the game’s last 12 points, taking the lead on a pair of free throws by E.J. Liddell with 1:03 left. Then, after a defensive stop, Liddell stuck a clutch jumper for a 69-66 lead with 15 seconds left.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Beyond the Arc: Bonus Basketball x 4 and a missed opportunity for Huskers

Three quick thoughts following Nebraska basketball’s 104-100 quadruple overtime loss to NC State on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. — It wasn’t the kind of game you probably wanted four helpings of overtime with, but that’s what you got from Nebraska and NC State. Nebraska will also head back to Lincoln kicking itself for not winning the game when it had the chance. The Huskers led by as many as 14 in the second half, before the teams combined to miss their first 13 shots in the opening overtime period. Nebraska had the chance to win the game in the second overtime period, but a Bryce McGowens free throw rimmed out and the teams went to a third overtime. It felt like a game where Nebraska desperately needed leadership and toughness from a player like Trey McGowens. This is a team and a program still learning how to win, and a road victory would have been huge for the program heading into the start of Big Ten play and a matchup with Auburn later this month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Longhorns pushing hard for four-star OL Neto Umeozulu

Allen scored a big win over Euless Trinity last week. The Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs by the Trojans last year, and Allen came back with revenge on their mind. Four-star offensive tackle Neto Umeozulu was a big part of that win. He said the week of preparation got the team ready to do what was needed.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Defensive Line Coach Mike Elston Returning to Notre Dame

Irish Illustrated has learned that defensive line coach Mike Elston is expected to return to Notre Dame in the same role. There was chatter about him following former head coach Brian Kelly to LSU, but our sources believe that he's going to be back in South Bend under expected head coach Marcus Freeman. We are still working on finding out what role he will fill if it's beyond just the defensive line.
NFL
247Sports

Stoops and Co. hit the recruiting trail

Kentucky just completed its second 9-3 regular season in four years with a convincing 52-21 win at archrival Louisville in the Governor's Cup and now begin preparations for its school-record sixth consecutive bowl appearance, which will officially be announced Sunday. But between now and what should be another New Year's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LIVE: Kansas State 71, Albany 43 FINAL

Kansas State (3-2) concludes a brief 2-game homestand on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats play host to America East foe UAlbany (1-5) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. Follow along with live updates as the Wildcats battle Albany. Kansas State's starting five: Nijel Pack, Mike McGuirl, Mark Smith, Ish...
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

In His Own Words: Bruce Pearl on Auburn's win over UCF

AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn returned to the Plains for the first time in nearly three weeks, and notched a win over a quality nonconference opponent in front of its home crowd. Walker Kessler had a double-double and six blocks, Jabari Smith led the team in scoring with 20 points, and the Tigers locked in on defense in the second half en route to a 85-68 win over UCF. Here's everything Bruce Pearl had to say postgame, as Auburn moved to 6-1 on the year.
AUBURN, AL
