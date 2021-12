Earlier today, joyful news was reported that Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon are getting married and are also expecting a baby. On the morning of November 23, Park Shin Hye wrote a letter to her fans sharing the news that she will be marrying her boyfriend of four years. Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye admitted they were dating back in 2017. Now, they will be holding a private wedding ceremony on January 22, 2022. In addition, she also announced that the two are expecting a baby.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO