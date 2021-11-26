ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 26

By NANCY BLACK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Birthday (11/26/21) Creative expression flowers this year. Steady practices grow your skills and talents to new levels. Winter self-discovery leads to an energized spring of physical action. Adapt with summer transitions, before autumn inspiration lifts your spirit. Plan and write. Share your unique views. To get the advantage,...

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
As the year comes to a close, you may be slipping into the process of reflecting on all that you’ve learned, making peace with your past, and setting your sights on the future. And although December is a time of endings, it’s also an opportunity for new beginnings. As a solar eclipse rises in Sagittarius at 22 degrees on Dec. 4, it’s clear that you may be on the precipice of so many eye-opening and potentially life-changing experiences. If you happen to be one of the lucky zodiac signs who will have the best month of December 2021 — Sagittarius, Leo, and Capricorn — then it’s time to embrace what the cosmos have planned.
Want to know what's in store for your star sign for December 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hierophant, King of Wands, Six of Cups) Faith, adventure, and nostalgia. These are the three magic ingredients of your month ahead, Aries, and this feels very apt for December. The Hierophant asks you to draw closer to structures and organisations you believe in and want to uphold - be that religion, family, community or social causes.
Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
Friday begins under an upbeat, dramatic, humorous, and competitively playful Leo moon, though the family dynamics can tilt into melodrama easily if anybody feels slighted. Help everybody feel heard and appreciated, and boycott one-upmanship. Over the weekend the moon enters Virgo, and we need to get our digestive system back...
SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) It’s a good idea to take...
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):. Poet Renée Ashley describes what she's attracted to: "I'm drawn to what flutters nebulously at the edges, at the corner of my eye — just outside my certain sight. I want to share in what I am routinely denied or only suspect exists. I long for a glimpse of what is beginning to occur." Although I don't think that's a suitable perspective for you to cultivate all the time, Sagittarius, I suspect it might be appealing and useful for you in the coming weeks. Fresh possibilities will be coalescing. New storylines will be incubating. Be alert for the oncoming delights of the unknown.
This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
Expect a quarter moon in Aquarius and more from Uranus as a week of sweet surprises gets underway. Thursday, Nov. 11: At 7:45 this morning, the moon is exactly 90 degrees from the sun. It’s the moment of the first quarter moon. It’s a stressful time where feelings are driven by ideas and not in an overly co-operative way. This may last for days to come. It was the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 that the combatants in the First World War signed the armistice, ending the war. To this day we celebrate this moment as Remembrance Day.
You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Life can be very stressful at times, and there are many ways to relieve stress to the point that it is hard to choose what is right for you. Luckily, there are different ways to de-stress specific to each zodiac sign, which are specially aligned with personality and needs. Aries...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Before accepting an invite to represent the group's interests make sure you're acting as their mouthpiece and not their scapegoat. You can't be too sure these days. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Who would have thought that yielding ground would lead to serious...
November’s astrology brought to a climax the most important configuration of 2021 as the Scorpio planets activated the Saturn-Uranus square. While the astrology forecast for December still brings a clash between these giants, the focus moves towards the upcoming transits that will take us into 2022. More specifically, the retrograde of Venus, as well as Jupiter’s entrance into Pisces.
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?. We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya. Astro Overview:. This week we are focusing on the best way for you to navigate...
One of the exciting features in astrology is that what we think is good is never entirely good and that bad is never truly irreversibly bad. "Good" is considered harmonizing and strengthening, also through beneficial events and recognitions. "Bad" is regarded as a trigger of conflicts that make us grow in some ways. In this sense, any dispute you may have had over the past few weeks will now become a harmonizing station. It's time for you to recuperate, strengthen and feel more comfortable in your body. This week we are stunned by the magic of Francesca Bianchi.
Aries: The constellation Aries is difficult to see in the sky at this time, which can mean a few things. You might be feeling a sense of dread about a certain task, or are feeling like you aren’t being heard or seen. Needless to say, there are negative vibes stemming from you, but fear not. The next week will provide the moment you need to feel like you are back on track to you.
Today’s Birthday (12/01/21) Communication is your golden key this year. Unlock doors through networking, coordination and connecting with others. Personal breakthroughs this winter inspire flowering health, energy and vitality next spring. Summer transitions require contemplation, motivating a dreamy, imaginative and inspired autumn. Develop creative possibilities in conversation. To get the...
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alison Pill, 36; Jaleel White, 45; Fisher Stevens, 58; Kathryn Bigelow, 70. Happy Birthday: Put everything in perspective before making a change. Don’t let enthusiastic onlookers push you or set the pace for the way you live your life. Take it upon yourself to make decisions that put your mind at ease and give you the room you need to make alterations along the way. Strive for balance and integrity, and avoid uncertainty and indulgence. Your numbers are 5, 16, 23, 28, 32, 44, 46.
