These K-Pop Idols Turn Into Comedians on Variety Shows

If you’re the type of K-pop fan that flips through the lyric booklets of your albums, you’ve probably come across the name Adora more than a handful of times. Up until recently, Adora was mainly known as an in-house producer at HYBE Labels (then still Big Hit Entertainment) where she worked alongside the likes of Slow Rabbit and Pdogg on songs for acts such as BTS, TXT, and the now-disbanded GFriend from her Adorable Trap studio. During her time at HYBE, Adora’s credits spanned across production, writing and arrangement, as well as backing vocals. She contributed to projects like GFriend’s 回 series, TXT’s The Dream Chapter and Minisode 1: Blue Hour, as well as BTS’s Love Yourself trilogy and Map of the Soul albums. She’s also helped BTS members on many solo projects — from RM’s mono to Agust D’s D-2, J-Hope's “Blue Side,” and V’s “Winter Bear.” The list of acknowledgments she has amassed is nothing short of impressive, but now you won’t have to flip through as many pages to find her name — because it will be on the cover.

