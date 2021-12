There are a lot of things that Smashburger is famous for. Other than an extensive menu of signature, chicken, turkey, and even vegetarian burgers, the chain also has tater tots, french fries, and onion rings for sides. What you might not think of Smashburger for, however, are its milkshakes. Come to think of it, burgers and milkshakes are an iconic, age-old pairing, so it makes sense that Smashburger offers nine different shakes on its menu, per the website. But the variety isn't even the best part: All of Smashburger's milkshakes are made with Häagen-Dazs ice cream, rather than a non-dairy mixture, and do not contain stabilizers (via AZ Weekend).

