Google Highlights Black-Owned Businesses With T-Pain And Normani “Black Owned Friday” Song And Video #BuyBlackFriday #BlackOwnedFriday

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Pain, Normani, and Google partner to promote Black Owned Friday. Via BET. Black Friday is right around the corner and Google...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 3

Black Enterprise

If You Missed Black Friday, Support These 25 Black-Owned Businesses on Cyber Monday

Black Friday is the most popular sales day of the year in the United States. Small Business Saturday is also a huge sales day, and Cyber Monday is the most popular day in the states for online sales. Every year during this weekend (which follows the Thanksgiving holiday), retailers generate billions of dollars in revenue from anxious customers looking for the best deals. Sadly, Black-owned businesses are not as well supported.
SMALL BUSINESS
newyorkbeacon.com

Google & T-Pain Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses In Shoppable Film

As it gears up to reimagine Black Friday as “Black-Owned Friday” for a second year, Google has tapped T-Pain to be the face of a unique campaign presenting 55 small business to potential buyers through a shoppable film. As viewers watch the interactive Black-Owned Friday film, soundtracked by a new...
SMALL BUSINESS
bkreader.com

New Interactive Mural in Brooklyn Supports Black-Owned and Small Businesses

A new interactive mural in Brooklyn is supporting Black-owned and small businesses by allowing customers to shop directly through the artwork. By simply holding their cameras up to the new Williamsburg mural and tapping on items of interest, New Yorkers can buy products directly from Trade Street Jam Co., Coming Soon, Lockwood, My Little Magic Shop, Hudson Wilder, Chillhouse and Aunts et Uncles.
BROOKLYN, NY
AdWeek

Google and Target Support Black-Owned Businesses in New Campaigns

Two big brands are supporting Black-owned businesses in the lead up to Black Friday. Both Google and Target have released campaigns to promote shopping at Black-owned businesses the day after Thanksgiving and through the holiday season. Google’s second annual @BlackOwnedFriday features the talents of artists T-Pain and Normani to sing...
RETAIL
adafruit.com

First 500 Highlights Black Women in Architecture

American architect Tiara Hughes has launched the First 500 website, an online platform dedicated to showcasing the work of Black women architects working in the US. Hughes founded the First 500 organisation in 2018 after learning that less than 500 of the 100,000 licensed architects in the US were Black women.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Variety

How Fast-Food Meals Became Music’s Hot Partnerships for Artists Like Anitta, Lil Nas X and Saweetie

The most coveted collaboration in music in 2021 isn’t a track from Kenny Beats or a guest verse from Justin Bieber. It’s an artist-branded meal or menu item with a national fast-food chain, thanks to a trend kick-started by Travis Scott and McDonald’s in September 2020. The fast-food chain’s first-ever Famous Order with a musician, dubbed the Travis Scott Meal, became an instant sensation, prompting sellouts of key ingredients for Scott’s fave — the Quarter Pounder with cheese — and a resell craze around Scott’s branded McDonald’s merch items, including T-shirts, shorts and a McNuggets body pillow. In the nearly 18...
MUSIC
fox26houston.com

Black-owned Super Market opens in Houston on Black Friday

HOUSTON - It’s Black Friday, a day consumers are known to spend a lot of money and that’s exactly what a new Houston business owner is hoping for. "We don’t have any black supermarkets that I know of," says Thomas. So he has changed that. On Cypress Creek Parkway near...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Amazon Music’s Latest Offer Gets You Six Months of Disney+ for Free

Amazon has launched its latest promotion that’s geared towards Disney and music lovers alike. The online retailer has kicked off the holiday season with arguably one of the best Disney+ streaming hacks we’ve come across so far this summer: six months of Disney+ streaming free when you sign up for a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. Buy:Disney+ Six-Month Free TrialatAmazon The main reason this is a big deal is that, unlike other streamers, Disney doesn’t offer any free trial on its own, so this deal is one of the best ways to watch its lineup of films and series like Loki and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Phone Arena

Best Buy offers the only good T-Mobile Google Pixel 6 Pro deal for Black Friday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you are looking to snag a Google Pixel 6 Pro Black Friday deal from a carrier, there are few and far between. You get Verizon and AT&T's Black Friday trade-in offers, and that's about it, but its T-Mobile deals are not only non-existent, but the Pixel 6 Pro there is out of stock, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Vibe

T-Pain Says It’s “Super Disturbing” How Artists Seek “Momentary Popularity”

T-Pain has no problem being vocal about independent artists and the music industry. Back in July, he angrily vented about rappers not being innovative and original especially when it comes to creating and sending new music. “Stop sending me this bulls**t! And then get mad when I don’t like it,” he expressed. The Nappy Boy artist later took to social media amid criticism and tweeted, “I [understand] not every1 likes me and may not agree with my opinions but by all means don’t make up dumb s**t like ‘he just mad because he ain’t got no hits.’ I’m in all different...
MUSIC
Domaine

The Best Gifts to Shop From Black-Owned Businesses This Year

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. When shopping for a gift, it's easy to fall back on big name brands and mega retailers. If you're feeling...
ECONOMY
ABC10

Buy Black: Black-owned small businesses hit harder by the pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact small businesses, but Black-owned businesses are being hit harder than others. That's according to an H&R Block study conducted earlier this year. It found more than half of Black-owned small businesses experienced at least a 50% decrease in revenue during the pandemic compared to only 37% among white business owners.
SACRAMENTO, CA

