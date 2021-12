Wise County and The City of Norton Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp vowed last week, that justice will be served on the killer of Big Stone Gap Virginia Police Office Michael Chandler. This morning in a Wise County Courtroom, that process continued as 33 year old Michael White of South Carolina, accused of gunning down the 29 year old officer while Chandler was conducting a welfare check had a trial date set for April 11-15 of 2022 for capital murder and 12 other charges. The murder charge against White calls for a minimum punishment of life in prison.

