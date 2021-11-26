ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Indonesia jobs law ruling could dim investment outlook, experts say

By Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina
Reuters
 5 days ago

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A court ruling in Indonesia against a new jobs creation law could dim its investment outlook, experts said on Friday, in a potential blow to President Joko Widodo's drive to boost investment and reduce the economy's reliance on consumption.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to amend the legislation within two years, citing procedural flaws in its handling. The government said it will comply. read more

Indonesia had touted the law to try to lure foreign investors, citing related structural changes that have seen measures introduced to relax labour rules, reduce red tape and speed up permitting.

"It cannot be ruled out that some investment decisions or corporate actions could be delayed as legal experts dissect the implications of this court ruling," Helmi Arman, an economist with Citibank said in a client note.

The deadline of late 2023 for amendments is just before a general election in 2024, he noted, a period when lawmakers might be distracted.

Adhi Lukman, chairman of Indonesia Food and Beverages Industry Association, said it was crucial to maintain "a conducive investment climate".

"Our concern is related to the certainty of doing business. Many of our investment partners, both domestic and foreign, have been asking about the Constitutional Court's decision," Adhi told a virtual briefing.

Hariyadi Sukamdani, chairman of employers association APINDO, said businesses should follow official guidance on the implication of the ruling, to avoid confusion after various interpretations arose.

The government says regulations that derived from the new law will remain in effect.

Although the ruling cited procedural flaws and rejected complaints from unions about certain articles of the law, it is still possible the substance may change, said Tarumanagara University law expert Ahmad Redi.

Redi said it the government and parliament might even have to restart the entire process.

"The court in the ruling ordered to improve public participation in the amendment process, so if the public demands certain changes in the material, the substance could change," Redi said.

Jokowi, as the president is known, is keen for investment to be the main pillar of Indonesia's resource-rich economy, especially into downstream industry.

Household consumption accounts for more than half of Indonesia's economic activity.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indonesia leader reassures firms after court rules against investment law

JAKARTA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on Monday said his government would ensure legal certainty for investors, offering continuity guarantees amid jitters and confusion over last week's court ruling against a controversial job creation law. The Constitutional Court, ruling on Thursday a case brought by labour unions,...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Jokowi told to revise job creation law by Indonesia court

JAKARTA (Nov 25): An Indonesian court ordered President Joko Widodo to amend parts of his omnibus law, which was meant to create jobs by overhauling investment regulations. The changes must be done within two years or the law would be deemed unconstitutional, said Anwar Usman, chief judge at the constitutional court, after the Thursday ruling. The panel of judges rejected calls for the entire law to be cancelled and allowed the law to remain in force until the revisions are made.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Top Indonesia court rules new job law unconstitutional

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s top court has ruled that the country’s widely criticized Job Creation Law is unconstitutional and ordered the government to amend it within two years. The law, passed last year, triggered days of protests in many cities that turned violent as thousands of enraged students and workers charged it would cripple labor rights and harm the environment. The act amended 77 previous laws and was intended to improve bureaucratic efficiency as part of efforts by the government to attract more investment. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is eagerly courting foreign investment as a key driver of economic growth in a nation where nearly half the population is younger than 30.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
tokenpost.com

Indonesia could launch a CBDC to counter cryptos such as Bitcoin

Many countries are already in various stages of developing their own central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Indonesia might soon become the latest to join the trend as it sees developing a digital version of rupiah as a way to combat the growing adoption of crypto. Indonesia is considering developing a...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Australia's Afterpay delays meeting to vote on Square deal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) on Thursday said it had decided to delay a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition by Square Inc (SQ.N), pending regulatory approval from Spanish central bank. The scheme meeting, which was scheduled for Dec. 6, will be delayed until...
ECONOMY
ocj.com

Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act becomes law

The Infrastructure & Jobs Investment Act was approved in early November in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives, after being passed by the Senate in August. President Joe Biden signed the bill on Nov. 15. The bill had general agricultural support. The Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) was pleased...
MARION COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Jakarta#Citibank#Apindo#Tarumanagara University
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Publisher
Reuters
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being "used as a tool to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty". Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy