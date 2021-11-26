Demolition Man

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
