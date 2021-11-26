Demolition Man

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO