Video Games

Demolition Man

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis GTA: Vice City walkthrough guide will help you learn how to use the RC helicopter and plant the bombs. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Go meet Avery again in the construction lot. He...

www.ign.com

IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

Another legendary weapon making is making its appearance in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. Pick up the Needler and start throwing munitions that follow your target anywhere. Follow IGN’s guide to know more about this weapon and how to use it. Needler Weapon Details. Type: Guided Munitions Launcher. Ammo Type: Explosive. Magazine:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MK50 Sidekick

Your default pistol is one of the best weapons in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer. The MK50 Sidekick is remarkably powerful and has a more than decent fire rate. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and its features. MK50 Sidekick (Pistol) Weapon Details. Type: Pistol. Ammo Type: Kinetic. Magazine:...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - Consoles Launch Trailer

Unleash your own unique brand of super-villainy as you build your lair and create a cover operation as you plot to take over the world in Evil Genius 2: World Domination, available now on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows Store, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ghostrunner Project_Hel DLC Officially Announced For 2022 Release

Ghostrunner will be releasing a major new DLC expansion in early 2022, IGN can exclusively reveal. After teasing it as the "Ultimate DLC" last week, Ghostrunner's developers took the wraps off the new content today, revealing that it is a story-driven expansion featuring a major character from the core game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Walkthrough for Route 222 includes the Pokemon and battles you'll encounter in the area. Route 222 Items in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Notable Items Where. Aguav Berry x 2. Wiki Berry x 2. Mago Berry x 2. Qualot Berry. Honey. Carbos. Thunderstone.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Icarus - Launch Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed launch trailer for the session-based survival game, Icarus, ahead of the game's release on December 3 for PC via Steam. Icarus is a session-based survival game for up to eight co-op players where players drop onto the broken terraformed planet of Icarus. Initially equipped with nothing, players drop to the planet for missions lasting from hours to weeks, before returning to orbit to progress their character and tech for the next drop.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol, which has been around since the original game, is back in Halo Infinite. This is one of the most interesting secondary weapons because it is thought to be used as a starter. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this pistol and how to use it. Plasma...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pulse Carbine

The classic Covenant Carbine is back in the form of the Pulse Carbine in Halo Infinite. However, this can be a very confusing weapon due to its significant changes. Check IGN’s guide to know more about this gun and how to use it. Pulse Carbine Weapon Details. Type: Rifle. Ammo...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nerf Legends Video Review

Nerf Legends reviewed by Travis Northup on Xbox Series X, also available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox One. Nerf Legends is a broken, painful slog of an FPS that you shouldn't even consider playing as a joke.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack - Species Field Guide: Kronosaurus Trailer

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous pack DLC arrives on December 9, and brings four prehistoric species, including land-dwelling dinosaurs, as well as marine and flying reptiles. The Early Cretaceous pack features the Dsungaripterus (a small and stout pterosaur), Minmi (a small, tank-like dinosaur belonging to the ankylosaur family), Wuerhosaurus (part of the stegosaurid family of dinosaurs), and the Kronosaurus. Learn more about the Kronosaurus in this latest trailer. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Solar Ash Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on PC. Also available on PlayStation. "Solar Ash took me a little over seven hours to beat on normal difficulty, and while some of the anomalies and bosses were less entertaining than others, and there were moments of frustration with the controls, this was a world I had a good time in. This game may take place in a ruinous void, but its clean yet vibrant visual design is full of life, as is the story that ultimately gives Rei's journey meaning."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Angry Alligator - Launch Trailer

Watch the launch trailer for Angry Alligator, available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch. ﻿In Angry Alligator, players join a small hungry alligator on his quest to eat all that moves, and more, in order to grow big and strong. Lure birds, deer, or even bears into your mighty jaws, or take it up against big bad boss beasts and pesky tourists. Nobody messes with your home. The fate of the swamp and all in lies on your scaly shoulders.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Death's Gambit: Afterlife - PS4 Launch Trailer

Death's Gambit: Afterlife, the expansion to the original Death's Gambit, is available now on PlayStation 4. Death: Gambit: Afterlife adds 10 new levels, 22 new weapons, 100 talents, skills, storylines, cinematics, gameplay enhancements, and more. Watch the trailer for another look at the 2D action Metroidvania.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

Demolition Racer Wreckfest Coming To Nintendo Switch

THQ Nordic and Bugbear Entertainment have revealed that Wreckfest is coming to Nintendo Switch. The demolition racer comes to the portable home console with an up-to-16-player online multiplayer mode and a “constant” 30 frames-per-second. Promised to be “jam-packed with upgrade and customisation options,” you will be able to kit out your car with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Collectible Cheese Locations

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide will detail where to find the Cheese Wedge Collectibles available on the Erlengrat map within Farming Simulator 22. Below you will find a description of each wedges location, as well as in-game screenshots to assist your search. Erlengrat Cheese Wedges...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rockstar Delays GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Release Dates

Rockstar has delayed the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As shared by the studio on Twitter (below), Rockstar has announced that is delaying the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to multiple different dates. While that change now means that the game will release on Xbox consoles and PS4 on December 17 (a ten-day delay), it's worse news for Switch fans, where the game now won't be available physically until early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC - Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for a peek at the upcoming The Queen & The Sea DLC for Dead Cells, arriving in Q1 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Dead Cells' The Queen & The Sea DLC will bring two new biomes, as well as an all-new alternative final boss, the Queen, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sunyshore City Gym

This Sunyshore City Gym walkthrough for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will teach you how to defeat Gym Leader Volkner and obtain the Beacon Badge, with details on Volkner's Pokemon levels and moves, suggested counters, and more. The Sunyshore City Gym in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is within Sunyshore City.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA Trilogy: Fans React to New Rain, Original Sound Effects, and Old Reece

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition had a rocky launch, but Rockstar has been working to address the bugs, glitches, missing content, and other issues that have plagued the remasters. Earlier today, the developer released updates for all three GTA games in the collection on all platforms, excluding the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

