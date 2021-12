Eddie Howe will take charge of Newcastle determined to shut out the noise surrounding the club.The 43-year-old head coach will be in the dugout at St James’ Park for the first time on Saturday as he attempts to end the club’s wait for a Premier League win this season when Brentford come calling.He inherits a club where, as predecessor Steve Bruce often remarked, the pressure is unique, and does so with the threat of relegation and the repercussions of the Saudi-backed takeover having heightened scrutiny on Tyneside.Howe, who insisted he would not lose any sleep over what lies ahead, said:...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO