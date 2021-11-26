Late Night Smack: Hoyas drop to SDSU, 73-56

Well that was less than ideal, wasn’t it? After a valiant performance before a late collapse against a good SDSU team, the Hoyas dropped a painful one to a not-so-good St. Joe’s team. All told, the Hoyas Go West adventure was...disappointing, and the Hoya faithful were displeased, sharing their frustration and anger, like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli, with anyone who’d listen aka Twitter. Look, it was rough. Between the start times, opponents and results, I thought it best to give a little breathing room before going back to the grades for this one. Though the benefit of time has not necessarily resulted in clarity. The numbers and the breakdown of this one show a fairly even matchup that really could have gone either way. Which I think tracks with the eye test. The problem seems to be that it was close, St. Joe’s was ranked 219 on KenPom to Georgetown Hoyas’ 94 and the way in which the Hoyas gave this away late.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO