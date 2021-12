The UK’s energy suppliers need to be more resilient, the boss of Ofgem has said after more than two dozen companies collapsed in the last three months.Jonathan Brearley also said that high gas prices are likely to remain in place for months.Suppliers have been collapsing across Great Britain in recent weeks, after the price of gas spiked by as much as five times compared to the start of this year.“We have a retail sector that needs to become much, much more financially resilient. So we do need a retail sector that is more able to handle shocks like this in...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO