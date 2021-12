The Tezos price analysis is bearish today. Support is still set at the $5.2 level. Resistance is present at $5.88. The Tezos price analysis is bearish for today as the coin underwent correction after marking a weekly high yesterday. The XTZ/USD spiked yesterday, making a high jump towards $5.6 from $4.6. But XTZ got rejected from further upside and started correcting today as the selling pressure again built up. The XTZ is on a downwards trend from 4th October after hitting a record high at $8.6, and the downtrend still continues as the coin hasn’t been able to gather strength to reverse the trend.

