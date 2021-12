When picking his England squad, Eddie Jones is often damned if he does, damned if he doesn't. We asked for years why he wasn't picking the youngsters, but now he is picking them, we question the omissions. What do we actually want? Do we want the national side to develop or do we want it to win every game and reach the World Cup with a cohort of 100-cap players? There is no right or wrong answer, only winning or losing.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO