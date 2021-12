HAMILTON — Watervliet got off to a rough start in Tuesday's Division 3 volleyball quarterfinal, as Muskegon Western Michigan Christian quickly went up 12 points. From that point on, the Panthers stayed right with the top-ranked Warriors, ultimately falling 25-17, 25-23, 26-24. "We battled the first game, we came back and closed the gap, they did an amazing job," Watervliet coach Edie Daugherty said. "Second game we hung right in there, had the lead, and third game we were right there point-for-point. We knew it was going to be a battle. I think they they underestimated us a little bit, but I'm very proud of how this team finished this season. They were the underdogs all season long, and they proved a lot of people wrong. They did a great job."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO