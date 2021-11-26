ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP introduces school mask measure

Observer
 5 days ago

Several Republicans in the state Assembly want the state to set standards that would allow parents to choose whether or not their child wears a mask in schools. The legislation (A.8487) is sponsored by Michael Durso, R-Massapequa Park, and is co-sponsored by 15 Republicans in the Assembly, including Joe Giglio of...

www.observertoday.com

The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
Mercury

Pottstown schools taking measures to address COVID stress

POTTSTOWN — The list of the immediately obvious ways in which the coronavirus pandemic touched the most lives has been seen in overwhelmed hospitals, shuttered businesses and closed schools. But like the virus that caused it, secondary impacts of the changes the pandemic has brought are not always visible to...
POTTSTOWN, PA
alachuachronicle.com

School mask mandate ends

The following message has been sent to all ACPS families this evening:. Earlier today a new state law was signed that blocks public schools in Florida from requiring masks for students. As a result, masks are now optional for all students, and an opt out form is no longer required for families who do not want their child to wear a mask in school or on a school bus.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Paducah Sun

Mayfield Schools adjusts mask rules

Mayfield Independent Schools Board of Education elected to recommend — and not require — masks for students and staff be worn in school buildings at its regular monthly meeting Monday at Mayfield Elementary School. The change, which went into effect Tuesday, was based on reports of two consecutive weeks with...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Lancaster Online

GOP battle over school masking has everything to do with politics and nothing to do with public health [editorial]

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Colin Evans reported last week, “Weekly COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County ticked up again after four straight weeks of decline, reaching over 1,300 for the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, according to data from the state Department of Health.” As of Wednesday, the rolling seven-day case average was about 201; hospitalizations were up to 107 as of Thursday. Most of the county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are at Lancaster General Hospital. According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, there were 75 COVID-19 inpatients at LGH as of Friday. Fourteen were in intensive care; 13 of those 14 were unvaccinated. Eleven patients, all unvaccinated, were on ventilators.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Pickerington Schools dropping mask mandate

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Schools announced this week its changing its mask policy next year. Masks will be optional for students from kindergarten through sixth grade, starting Jan. 4. Superintendent Chris Briggs said officials decided to make the switch on Jan. 4 to allow parents and guardians time over the...
PICKERINGTON, OH
westsenecabee.com

ECDOH: mask breaks not allowed in schools

THANKS – Students in the Trinity Christian School pre-K class of Mrs. Angela Aures expressed their gratitude to veterans with this art project. A letter from the Erie County Department of Health to Williamsville Central schools caused a stir by announcing that state guidance does not allow mask breaks in schools, with ECDOH later adding that it will not “take […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wirx.com

Mask Rule In Place At Bridgman Schools

Now in place at Bridgman Public Schools is a mask mandate. Superintendent Shane Peters sent word to parents over the weekend the rules would take effect Monday. He wrote the rule was issued to help ensure students can stay in the classroom and learning with their classmates. Peters explains the district has seen a “growing number of COVID-19 cases and student quarantines across all of our schools.” The mask rule is for all students, teachers, staff, volunteers, and visitors. Peters writes “keeping our students and staff safe and healthy is my top priority,” adding he knows that through universal masking, the number of students in quarantine and positive cases with significantly decrease. Without getting into the merits of mask wearing, Peters says he knows that “without universal masking the number of quarantines has risen dramatically in the county and even greater across Bridgman Public Schools. With a mask rule in place, a student who was exposed to COVID but has no symptoms can stay in school instead of going into quarantine.
BRIDGMAN, MI
whby.com

Optional masking coming to Appleton Schools

Mandatory masking will continue in the Appleton Area School District until mid-January. The district’s board of education approved a recommendation that requires masking for staff, students and visitors in school buildings through January 18, 2022. Masking would then become optional, except for early childhood/4-year-old kindergarten students and all students using school or public transportation. Board member Deborah Truyman supports the optional masking resolution for addressing multiple objectives.
APPLETON, WI
Flint Beat

Flint Schools to enforce masks despite K-12 mask mandate lift

Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools will continue to enforce mask wearing at all buildings despite the lift of a county-wide mask mandate that will go into effect Dec. 22. “You may have seen that the Genesee County Health Department announced it is lifting its mask mandate at schools. However, there will be no change. I repeat: there will be no change at Flint Community Schools,” Superintendent Kevelin Jones said at a board meeting Nov. 17. “We will stay strong with our mask mandate, as we do all that we can to protect our scholars, families, teachers, and staff. We will continue to monitor this situation and make changes when appropriate. We will we appreciate your understanding and support as we do what is best for our school community.”
FLINT, MI
GreenwichTime

Vaccine requirement for Louisiana schools drawing GOP anger

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Republican legislative leaders are outraged about a plan by Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration to start requiring some students to get the coronavirus vaccination or submit a written dissent to attend school. The Advocate reports the mandate, which has not yet taken effect, would...
LOUISIANA STATE
Intelligencer

Masks Will Stay On in Ohio County Schools

WHEELING — The need for masks to combat COVID-19 will likely be a continual topic for the Ohio County Board of Education, which moved to continue requiring masks in schools. The board voted 3-2, with Grace Norton, Pete Chacalos and Christine Carder voting in favor of keeping masks, and David Croft and Molly Aderholt opposing. Superintendent Kim Miller recommended retaining masks until the Jan. 10 meeting, but Croft amended the motion to reassess at each meeting.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Taxes and spending; masks in schools

Is the problem taxes or spending? The Democrats will point to the national debt as a percent of GDP. In 2020, national debt to GDP rose to 128%. Isn’t that high debt ratio the result of too much spending (borrowing)? The Democrats will say it was spending needed because of the pandemic. There is that word again, “spending”!
LOVELAND, CO
Observer

Hospitalizations in region are highest in state

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Western New York are the highest in the state, exceeding those in New York City. According to state numbers from Friday, 473 were hospitalized in this region with 463 in New York City. Numbers in Chautauqua County, according to its weekly dashboard, noted 50 hospitalizations tied to...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
bethesdamagazine.com

Vaccination level might cause county to terminate mask measure by early January

Montgomery County officials said Monday that if current vaccination trends hold, the county’s indoor mask measure might be terminated by early January. County Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz said that as long as county residents continue to get fully vaccinated — including 5- to 11-year-olds, the youngest age group, which recently became eligible for the vaccine — the county should reach an 85% vaccination rate by the first or second week of January.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fortune

The states making COVID-19 boosters available to any adults

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have outlined very specific conditions on who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster. But some states and cities are taking matters into their own hands.
WITN

Masks will be optional for Craven County Schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Board of Education voted Thursday night to make masks optional. The vote was 6-1 and takes effect Friday, November 19th. It was back on August 17th that the school board passed an updated COVID-19 policy requiring masks after reviewing virus data and trends for Craven County.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WZDX

Huntsville City Schools to continue masking with new 'Mask Matrix' procedure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Schools (HCS) Board of Education unanimously voted to update its masking policy at a special board meeting on Monday, November 29. "The superintendent's team has worked in conjunction with local health care experts and other community leaders to create a Mask Matrix that allows for flexibility within our schools," the proposal reads. "This proposed Mask Matrix was intentionally developed to allow for transparency using data that is readily available to all take holders in order to help our families understand the District's masking procedure for the second semester and make the best decision for their child."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Florida Phoenix

Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On New Year’s Eve about a year ago, the Florida Department of Health informed the public about a troubling new COVID-19 variant through a tweet, announcing that the United Kingdom variant had been detected in Florida. But about a year later, the state health department appears to be shifting from updating the public about any […] The post Transparency? Feds would update public about any omicron cases — not FL’s state health department appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

