GOP introduces school mask measure

Now in place at Bridgman Public Schools is a mask mandate. Superintendent Shane Peters sent word to parents over the weekend the rules would take effect Monday. He wrote the rule was issued to help ensure students can stay in the classroom and learning with their classmates. Peters explains the district has seen a “growing number of COVID-19 cases and student quarantines across all of our schools.” The mask rule is for all students, teachers, staff, volunteers, and visitors. Peters writes “keeping our students and staff safe and healthy is my top priority,” adding he knows that through universal masking, the number of students in quarantine and positive cases with significantly decrease. Without getting into the merits of mask wearing, Peters says he knows that “without universal masking the number of quarantines has risen dramatically in the county and even greater across Bridgman Public Schools. With a mask rule in place, a student who was exposed to COVID but has no symptoms can stay in school instead of going into quarantine.

BRIDGMAN, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO