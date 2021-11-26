'Last nursery' marks 90 years of growing trees

Clements Family Christmas trees shared a heads up yesterday. They will have no trees this year. Bob Clements is sorry to report they will not be selling Christmas trees on Cove Road at Inglesby Funeral Home during the 2021 season. "Sadly, we just can’t get enough of the quality trees we’ve always offered, so for only the 2nd time ever, our lights won’t be on. We’ll do our best to be back next year. Deepest thanks to our wonderful customers; for making us part of your holiday traditions. You’ve been like family and we'll miss you. Thanks also to the management at Inglesby for your friendship and kindness. Best wishes to all for a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2022." For more than 30 years the Clements family has been at Cove and Wyndham Roads with very fresh and beautiful Eastern PA Douglas and Fraser Firs. They will be missed!

