'Last nursery' marks 90 years of growing trees

Energy suppliers have said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Storm Arwen It will be at least the end of the week – seven days after the devastating storm – before electricity is restored to some, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) has warned.Engineers have reconnected 97% of homes affected by the power cuts, with the majority of those still affected living in remote locations where access for crews is difficult, the ENA said.Overnight, power was restored to a further 12,000 homes, the organisation said, and it has been working at 4,500 damage sites.Latest on #StormArwen at...
