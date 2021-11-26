ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

'Last nursery' marks 90 years of growing trees

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nursery where tens of millions of tree saplings have been grown has turned 90 years old. Newton, near Elgin in Moray, was among nurseries created by the Forestry Commission to increase forestry following the end...

www.bbc.com

Phys.org

Sustainable agriculture: Mobile weed killer for tree nurseries

Fraunhofer researchers have collaborated with partners to develop a platform to remove weeds fully automatically. The mobile AMU-Bot robot system navigates using optical sensors and removes weeds mechanically without the need for chemicals. The researchers have also been working on a comprehensive, data-supported ecosystem for the resource-efficient and environmentally friendly automation of agricultural processes.
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Add Christmas Trees To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just two days away, and millions of Americans are getting ready to put up a Christmas tree. But there’s a shortage this year. So if you don’t have one already, you better act fast. For nearly 30 years, the Vandervalk Farm and Winery in Mendon,...
AGRICULTURE
New Scientist

Tropical trees grow less in warmer years so they take in less CO2

Trees in tropical forests grow more slowly in years when the nights are warmer than average or dry-season days are unusually hot, according to a 21-year study. This suggests such forests will grow less as the world warms due to climate change – potentially taking up less carbon dioxide from the air and exacerbating warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Massive Science

To save the reefs, save the trees and the soil they grow in

Tropical rainforests and coral reefs are two of the most vibrant and biodiverse ecosystems in the world. Together they bring to mind images of lush, green vegetation spilling into clear turquoise waters teeming with ocean life. You probably don't think about the ground beneath your feet — but, according to research recently published in Global Change Biology, we need to if we want to keep these two ecosystems healthy.
SCIENCE
thespruce.com

How to Grow a Hawthorn Tree

The genus Crataegus gifts us with some of the most pleasing ornamental small trees and shrubs that gardeners and landscape designers can put into a landscape. It is the perfect size for smaller settings as a single specimen and packs an eye-pleasing punch when grouped en masse in larger gardens.
GARDENING
goodshomedesign.com

Grow an Avocado Tree from Seed

Growing avocado at home is not an easy task, as many who tried have failed before. Since avocados are highly nutritious fruits, it is worth struggling a bit until finding the perfect tricks to grow them at home. So the next time you buy avocados, make sure to keep the pits and use them to grow a tiny tree.
GARDENING
cnu.edu

Growing Trees, Growing Hope

New research project unites students and local teens. They’re just seedlings, barely longer than a toddler’s foot, and yet they represent so much more. Each wobbly trunk raises hope that one of the mysteries of climate change can be unlocked, and each tender branch lifts spirits as Christopher Newport students and An Achievable Dream (AAD) middle and high school students demonstrate the power of a common cause – grow those seedlings into trees while monitoring their every move.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
wibqam.com

Canada floods mean money won’t grow on trees this Christmas

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Finding the perfect real Christmas tree will be harder and more expensive this year. Canada, the world’s top exporter of natural Christmas trees, is grappling with a shortage that will likely be exacerbated by historic flooding in British Columbia, where some tree farms are underwater. A phenomenon...
AMERICAS
vtcng.com

Paper birch: Short-lived, fast-growing forest tree

Paper birch, also called white birch (Betula papyrifera), stands out: even if you don’t know a hemlock from a sugar maple, chances are that you can pick out its iconic white bark shining through the forest. Paper birch captivates people across North America, with an expansive range stretching from northern states into the Arctic, from coast to coast.
YOUTUBE
The Independent

Beavers saved from culling in ‘groundbreaking’ move

A family of beavers have been saved from culling and moved to a private family farm in a “moment of wildlife history”. The move came after the Scottish Government last week announced that it would support translocation of beavers to new areas of Scotland to help boost numbers of the animals.
ANIMALS
gardeningsoul.com

How to Grow the Best Holly Tree in a Container

In the United States, holly trees are a type of evergreen plant that can grow from 12-inch bushes to 50 feet tall. They have bright leaves and colorful berries in their varying colors which make them valuable for USDA hardiness zones 5 through 8–most varieties will do just fine with these conditions!
GARDENING
merchantville.com

No Trees This Year

Clements Family Christmas trees shared a heads up yesterday. They will have no trees this year. Bob Clements is sorry to report they will not be selling Christmas trees on Cove Road at Inglesby Funeral Home during the 2021 season. "Sadly, we just can’t get enough of the quality trees we’ve always offered, so for only the 2nd time ever, our lights won’t be on. We’ll do our best to be back next year. Deepest thanks to our wonderful customers; for making us part of your holiday traditions. You’ve been like family and we'll miss you. Thanks also to the management at Inglesby for your friendship and kindness. Best wishes to all for a very Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2022." For more than 30 years the Clements family has been at Cove and Wyndham Roads with very fresh and beautiful Eastern PA Douglas and Fraser Firs. They will be missed!
SOCIETY
iBerkshires.com

MDAR Commissioner Marks 'Green Friday' at Seekonk Tree Farm

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — State Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux traveled to Seekonk Tree Farm to celebrate "Green Friday" with the cutting of a Christmas tree. The day is meant to encourage residents to source holiday plants from local farms. Lebeaux presented the owners of the farm, the...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
The Independent

Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy...
WORLD
AFP

Guernsey issues 40 EU fishing licences amid France row

Guernsey on Wednesday issued fishing licences to 40 European Union boats, in the latest move over post-Brexit access rights that has seen Paris and London at loggerheads and blockades threatened. Some 58 vessels sent applications, together with positional and catch data, of which 40 -- all registered in either Brittany or Normandy -- were approved, with another three to be issued later, Guernsey authorities said. France is angry that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters after Brexit. Under a deal agreed by London and Brussels late last year, European fishing vessels can continue to ply UK waters if they apply for new licences and can prove they operated there in the past.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Forty-three fishing licences given to French vessels for Guernsey waters

Forty-three licences are being granted to French fishing vessels to work within the Bailiwick of Guernsey's waters, the government has said. The States of Guernsey said 40 licences were issued on Wednesday for qualifying vessels under the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, and they would be allowed to use them from February.
WORLD
BBC

Lorry driver shortage 'leaving shops and caterers 30% down on goods'

The shortage of haulage drivers is leaving the north of Scotland 30% down in volume of goods reaching shops and caterers, say their suppliers. There is also a 15% shortfall in goods getting to the central belt, according to Scottish Wholesale Association. Its chief executive, Colin Smith, told MSPs that...
RETAIL
The Independent

Storm Arwen leaves 30,000 homes without power, five days on

Energy suppliers have said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Storm Arwen It will be at least the end of the week – seven days after the devastating storm – before electricity is restored to some, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) has warned.Engineers have reconnected 97% of homes affected by the power cuts, with the majority of those still affected living in remote locations where access for crews is difficult, the ENA said.Overnight, power was restored to a further 12,000 homes, the organisation said, and it has been working at 4,500 damage sites.Latest on #StormArwen at...
ENVIRONMENT

