If ever there was a time for me to reflect on the blessings in my life, this is it. So many of us have been given so much to grieve during the past two years. Between 600 and 700,000 of our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents have been lost. As a nation we grieve, or would if we were not so polarized, but that’s only the truth of the outside world. The “local truth” that I’ve been living for the past 24 months was reflected in the answers I received to that question I asked and wrote about last week: Have you found anything positive during COVID that’s surprised you?

SHELTER ISLAND, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO