State struggles to hire entry-level employees

I have been doing a lot of recruiting lately. And, it is harder, more competitive, and more time-consuming as ever. It is clearly a job seekers market right now, which affords them the opportunity to take the best of competing offers, even if they have already accepted a previous offer, and “ghost” their new employer by never showing up on their first day, which is happening in record numbers and is not a cool move, at all So, to save you all the tedious effort of having to go back and restart your recruiting efforts after making bad offers or hires, it is important you get it right in the first place. I found these four key recruiting criteria have served me well over the years, and I wanted to share them with you.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO