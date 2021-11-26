ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State struggles to hire entry-level employees

By Sen. Breanne Davis
Courier News
 5 days ago

State agencies have experienced the same problems as many companies with difficulty...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

City of Utica struggles to hire DPW workers before 1st big snowfall

The city of Utica once enjoyed the luxury of choosing from a vast sea of applicants when they needed to hire for the city Department of Public Works. Now, a disturbing drought has them playing beat the calendar, trying to fill multiple DPW jobs before the first significant snowfall of the season.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opm
accountingtoday.com

How to hire remote employees

Finding talent has always been a challenge for the accounting profession. It’s not getting any easier, and a lot of firms are really struggling right now. But one way firms are increasing their talent pool is by hiring remote employees. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more firms are...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
WSAV News 3

States, cities running out of rental assistance monies

(AP) – Several large states and cities have exhausted their federal rental assistance, the Treasury Department said Monday, in a sign that spending on a massive program aimed at averting evictions has picked up speed. The federal government is forecasting that upwards of $30 billion or about two-thirds of money allocated for rental assistance will […]
HOUSE RENT
InformationWeek

How Automation is Changing Entry-Level Career Paths in IT

There is no doubt that AI and automation will transform the delivery of IT work. Today, organizations typically tackle complex problems by deploying human capital -- IT workers. But soon IT work will largely be delivered through a combination of people, AI, and automation. The changes will impact the traditional...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Times-Republican

IWD roundtable focuses on hiring struggles, solutions

The difficulties Marshalltown area employers are facing in hiring and retaining workers aren’t unique in the post-COVID world, but participants who attended Thursday morning’s Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) roundtable at the IowaWorks building are hoping to find local solutions. The event, which was led by Melanie Guilbeaux and Maria Morales...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Employee Onboarding Software for New Hires

New employees are the lifeblood of any organization. They bring fresh ideas, new energy and enthusiasm to your business. However, keeping them engaged and productive is challenging, as they can quickly get lost in a maze of HR forms and company policy manuals. In this article, we will cover some...
SOFTWARE
victoriatx.org

Public Works employee earns highest-level wastewater license

Tony Saenz, environmental compliance and customer service specialist with the City of Victoria Public Works, recently earned his Class A Wastewater License from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The Class A license is the highest-level wastewater license issued by the TCEQ. To acquire this license, one must have extensive knowledge in the field as well as a minimum of eight years of experience. Tony has been employed with the city of Victoria for a total of 11 years. He began his career with the City in 2006 in Streets. He then worked at the Victoria Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant before transferring to his current position in July 2020.
VICTORIA, TX
Winona Daily News

'They're all hiring': Winona businesses struggling to fill vacancies

Winona businesses are facing a common problem: There are plenty of jobs to fill, but not many people filling them. This was an issue before the pandemic, and it has only grown as the pandemic has continued. “I think there’s just a lack of workforce participation right now,” said Christie...
WINONA, MN
AlleyWatch

The Top 4 Things to Study When Hiring New Employees

I have been doing a lot of recruiting lately. And, it is harder, more competitive, and more time-consuming as ever. It is clearly a job seekers market right now, which affords them the opportunity to take the best of competing offers, even if they have already accepted a previous offer, and “ghost” their new employer by never showing up on their first day, which is happening in record numbers and is not a cool move, at all So, to save you all the tedious effort of having to go back and restart your recruiting efforts after making bad offers or hires, it is important you get it right in the first place. I found these four key recruiting criteria have served me well over the years, and I wanted to share them with you.
JOBS
Courier News

ATU trustees review consultant’s report

The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees conducted a special called meeting on Monday to receive and review a report from the Association of Governing Boards. The report is the result of an agenda item adopted by the ATU Board of Trustees in May 2021. At that time, the board initiated a search for a consultant to conduct a “review of the two-way communication procedures and the patterns between the executive council and the faculty and staff.”
COLLEGES
CBS News

States offer jobless aid to workers fired over employer vaccine requirement

Some states want to ensure that Americans who quit their jobs or who are fired over COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace can collect unemployment. Thousands of workers across the U.S. have declined to comply with vaccine mandates, now the norm among many employers. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 5% of unvaccinated workers say they have chosen to leave their jobs rather than accede to an employer's directive that they get inoculated.
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

UPS Expecting To Hire 100,000 Seasonal Employees For the Holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — UPS continues to hire nearly 1200 seasonal employees in the Chicago area to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays. Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees, following the company’s announcement in September. With hiring needs at an all-time high nationwide,...
ECONOMY
Times Union

How to Prepare Your Employees for Outsourced Hires

Outsourcing can be a double-edged sword for companies, especially when it comes to managing in-house employees. Even today, the industry brings a stigma that outsourcing takes jobs away from a company's home country. This mindset, in return, could make teams lose their motivation and interest in working with a company.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy