Good intentions are usually the start of your best new and productive self, but without the proper tools to help you in your journey, those intentions can sometimes get lost. That’s why we’re fans of manifesting your goals and targets with a productivity planner. The best productivity planners are the ones that make organization easy, and sometimes even fun. Life happens, and we’ve all got a lot going on. But whether you’re a student, the manager of a large business, a frequent traveler or attempting to wrangle kids and a family together, staying organized and in control of your habits...

2 DAYS AGO