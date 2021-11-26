ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Sale Of 137,093,750 PetroTal Shares For US$30.1 Million

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra" or the "Company") (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE: GTE) today announced that Gran Tierra Resources Limited (" GTRL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gran Tierra, has procured private purchasers for the sale by GTRL of an aggregate of 137,093,750 common shares (the " Purchased Shares") of PetroTal Corp. (" PetroTal") at a price of US$0.2198 per Purchased Share, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$30.1 million. The price of US$0.2198 per Purchased Share represents an approximate discount of 10.8% to the closing price of the common shares of PetroTal on November 25, 2021 on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Gran Tierra intends to use the proceeds of the sale of PetroTal shares to pay down debt and for other general corporate purposes.

Following this transaction, GTRL will not own any shares of PetroTal.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary GuidryPresident & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan EllsonExecutive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger TrimbleVice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Forward Looking Statements and Legal Advisories

This press release contains opinions, forecasts, projections, and other statements about future events or results that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "expect", "will," "intend" and similar terms identify forward-looking statements. In particular this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the closing of the sale and the use of proceeds therefrom. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions made by Gran Tierra based on management's experience and other factors believed to be appropriate. Gran Tierra believes these assumptions to be reasonable at this time, but the forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Gran Tierra's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward looking statements. Gran Tierra disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Early Warning Disclosure

The following disclosure is provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report regarding GTRL's disposition of the Purchased Shares.

On November 26, 2021, GTRL procured private purchasers for the sale by GTRL of the Purchased Shares at a price of US$0.2198 per Purchased Share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$30,139,512.56. The Purchased Shares represent approximately 16.80% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PetroTal (the " Common Shares") as of November 25, 2021. Following this transaction, GTRL will not own any Common Shares. The purchase price is C$0.2780 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of C$38,117,506.72, in each case based on the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on November 25, 2021. GTRL is disposing of the Purchased Shares for investment purposes so that it can pay down debt and for other general corporate purposes.

PetroTal, GTRL and Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIHL") were parties to an investor rights agreement dated December 18, 2017 pursuant to which GTRL and GTEIHL were granted the right to nominate certain directors to the board of directors of PetroTal, certain pre-emptive rights, certain registration rights and certain piggy-back registration rights. PetroTal's head office is located at 11451 Katy Freeway, Suite 500, Houston, Texas, United States 77079. The Common Shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and the AIM. GTRL's address is Suite 900, 520 - 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0R3. A copy of the early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on PetroTal's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, you may also contact Ryan Ellson, Chief Financial Officer of Gran Tierra and a director of GTRL at (403) 265-3221.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

PURA And PAOG Confirm CBD IP Deal Schedule To Close Friday

Sandusky, OH, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today confirmed the companies have finalized terms for PAOG to acquire an exclusive license to a patented cannabis extraction process from PURA that will expand the PAOG's existing CBD intellectual property.
SANDUSKY, OH
TheStreet

Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividends

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Sun Communities, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.83 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

US Lighting Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter FY 2021 Results

EUCLID, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) today announced its financial results for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2021. Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021. The Company achieved net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates For Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) - Get Sun Communities, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - AMI

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. Company: Athabasca Minerals Inc. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gran Tierra Energy Inc#Energy Company#Sec#The Company Rrb#Gte#Lse#Petrotal Corp Lrb#The London Stock Exchange#Gtrl#Investor Relations#The Nyse American
TheStreet

Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Announces Acquisition Of Sustana, A Leading Manufacturer Of Sustainable Recycled Fiber, Paper And Packaging

Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report announced today that funds managed by its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities business ("Blackstone") have acquired Sustana Group ("Sustana" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of premium, sustainable recycled fiber, paper and packaging products, from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."). Headquartered in De Pere,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF, NASDAQ: TNT) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

3 Rivers Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Blue Chip Group

PITTSBURGH and SALT LAKE CITY , Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh-based private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital has acquired a majority stake in Salt Lake City-headquartered Blue Chip Group, it was jointly announced by Rob Carskadden, Managing Partner of 3 Rivers Capital and Mark Augason, President of Blue Chip Group.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer in December (and Beyond)

Brookfield Renewable offers an attractive dividend plus tremendous growth prospects. Devon Energy has the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500 and expects its dividend to nearly double in 2022. Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend has more than quadrupled over the past three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Insights On The Pharmerging Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Indication, Distribution Channel And Country

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmerging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pharmerging market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by TC Energy & Petrobras

TRP - Free Report) is seeking a $15 billion compensation from the United States over the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, while Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras (. PBR - Free Report) presented its business and management plan for the upcoming five-year period. News related to ConocoPhillips (. COP...
TRAFFIC
Footwear News

Analysts are Split on Allbirds Ahead of Its First-Ever Earnings Report

Allbirds is set to report financial results for the first time ever as a public company. Ahead of its announcement on Tuesday, analysts are split on their recommendations regarding the eco-friendly footwear company and are making recommendations on whether or not to buy shares of the company. Allbirds, the eco-friendly brand founded in 2015, made its market debut earlier this month. The company sold 20,192,307 shares of its Class A common stock at $15 per share and raised more than $300 million ahead of its market debut, beating initial expectations to raise $269 million for an IPO. Within hours of trading under the...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Bitcoin Of America Wins Silver In 11th Annual Best In Biz Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin of America has been named a silver winner in the Company of the Year - Midwest category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. Bitcoin of America is a popular virtual currency exchange, registered as a money services business with the United States Department of Treasury (FinCEN)(RegNum). Apart from ensuring a fast and hassle-free transaction, their customer support makes them the best in the industry.
MARKETS
TheStreet

3D Printing Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 29.41 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the 3D Printing industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 29.41 billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy