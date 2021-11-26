ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EverGrow Coin: Next Shiba Inu Of 2022 Distributes More Than 27 Million In BUSD Rewards

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Much like waiting for a bus, EverGrow Coin , arguably the most innovative and fastest-growing project of this fall, EverGrow Coin has already surpassed many well-established cryptocurrencies and has achieved a $1 billion market cap and 105K+ Token holders. Aiming to be the next Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin has already distributed $27 million BUSD in rewards to its holder. The revolutionary smart contracts of EverGrow Coin distribute 8% of every Buy/Sell transaction among its token holders in Binance Pegged stable Coin.

EverGrow Coin recently surprised the cryptoverse by dropping on three major exchanges. Taking only six weeks to launch on their first major exchange, Bitmart, EverGrow Coin Plans to list all major centralised exchanges. This week EverGrow Coin went live on Bibox, LBank & ZT Global Exchanges moving one step closer to mainstream adoption.

Unlike other meme coins, from the beginning, the team behind EverGrow Coin plans to build a Huge Ecosystem around the project consisting of an NFT Lending Platform, NFT Marketplace, Play-to-Earn, Content Subscription Platform & Staking pools. After launching its Swap exchange, by the next week, EverGrow Coin will also be launching its content subscription platform Crator.com. Crater will allow Creators to sell Premium content to their Fans like Patreon and Onlyfans. EverGrow coin team strictly follows the planned roadmap and will soon be launching their NFT Marketplace and Play to Earn game with the launch of NFT Mystery Boxes. All the revenue generated from Evergrow's ecosystem will be used to buy EverGrow from exchanges and remove them permanently from the circulating supply.

Apart from manual burns, 2% from every transaction is transferred to EverGrow contract for Auto Buybacks. When Autobuyback is enabled, the funds stored in the contract will be used to burn Evergrow tokens. After the initial burn of 50% of supply on launch, the contract has already burned more than 2% through Auto buybacks. EverGrow Coin is eventually going to be scarcer in the future.

EverGrow Coin is also developing the first decentralized NFT lending platform. Built on the Binance Smart chain, The platform will allow NFT owners to readily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling them. Leveraging BSC cheaper and faster transaction speed, EverGrow will also be adding BSC-based NFT Marketplace to its ecosystem. The platform will provide creators, celebrities, and influencers with the opportunity to mint, sell, showcase, and even drop mystery boxes of their collections. There are almost no examples in the cryptoverse of this level of critical thinking. EverGrow Coin is genuinely raising the bar in DeFi and set on the path of becoming a top 20 global crypto or Next Shiba Inu.

Company:EverGrow Coin Email: contact@evergrowcoin Website: https://www.EverGrowcoin.com Telegram: https://t.me/EverGrowcoin Twitter: https://twitter.com/EverGrowcoinEGC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EverGrowcoin Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/EverGrowcoin/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evergrow-coin-next-shiba-inu-of-2022-distributes-more-than-27-million-in-busd-rewards-301432287.html

SOURCE EverGrow Coin

