Merchant House Capital Receives Approval For Montrose-Wintergarden In Victoria, BC.

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce the approval of Montrose-Wintergarden, the heritage designation and renovation of the historic Montrose apartments, and the approval of the 20 story, 100,000 sf Wintergarden Hotel.

Located at the intersection of Fort and Blanshard Streets within the Core Business District, Wintergarden represents the first hotel proposal for Victoria in 20 years at a time when Victoria has lost significant hotel inventory. With hotel's being the bedrock of a healthy visitor economy, Wintergarden represents a dynamic interpretation of a modern business hotel while meeting changing needs of business travellers seeking exciting urban locations with more amenities.

Including a dramatic, open-air three-story atrium lobby, Wintergarden also features two stories of boutique office space, and a fourth-floor restaurant and bar with patio overlooking lively Fort Street. Foremostly, the compelling design brings identity to the urban core creating a distinct landmark that will identify the Central Business District for the future.

SOURCE Merchant House Capital