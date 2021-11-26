ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Merchant House Capital Receives Approval For Montrose-Wintergarden In Victoria, BC.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce the approval of Montrose-Wintergarden, the heritage designation and renovation of the historic Montrose apartments, and the approval of the 20 story, 100,000 sf Wintergarden Hotel.

Located at the intersection of Fort and Blanshard Streets within the Core Business District, Wintergarden represents the first hotel proposal for Victoria in 20 years at a time when Victoria has lost significant hotel inventory. With hotel's being the bedrock of a healthy visitor economy, Wintergarden represents a dynamic interpretation of a modern business hotel while meeting changing needs of business travellers seeking exciting urban locations with more amenities.

Including a dramatic, open-air three-story atrium lobby, Wintergarden also features two stories of boutique office space, and a fourth-floor restaurant and bar with patio overlooking lively Fort Street. Foremostly, the compelling design brings identity to the urban core creating a distinct landmark that will identify the Central Business District for the future.

SOURCE Merchant House Capital

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Business Journal

Jonathan Rose Buys Pasadena Housing Complex for $223 Million

An affordable housing complex in Pasadena has sold for $223 million. Jonathan Rose Cos., which has an office in Manhattan Beach, purchased the property using its Rose Affordable Housing Preservation Fund V. The property, known as Kings Villages Apartments, was sold by Affordable Housing Development Corp., which purchased the property...
PASADENA, CA
TheStreet

Interior Define Plots Expansion In 2022 Tripling Their Retail Footprint

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interior Define , a leader in customizable furniture offering thousands of made-to-order upholstery items including sectionals, sofas, chairs, and more, as well as dining, lighting, accent tables, and decor, is rapidly expanding its retail footprint with 30 plus brick-and-mortar store openings across the country slated for the remainder of 2021 into 2022. The new "Interior Define Studios" will allow customers the opportunity to see, touch, and share the endless customization options in person by showcasing all the fabrics, cushion fills, leg options, and more.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Atrium#Design#Cnw#Foremostly
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Restaurant Accused Of Sharing Workers’ Tips With Managers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dozen workers are getting $41,000 back after a Pittsburgh restaurant illegally shared their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. Provision PGH at Federal Galley’s operator is accused of improperly using a tip pool, requiring workers to share tips with managers, supervisors and other employees not usually tipped by customers. Employees had their tips seized to pay the wages of non-tipped employees, including managers, the Department of Labor alleged. An investigation by the Wage and Hour Division allegedly found PGH LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and led to the recovery of $41,560 for 12 employees. “The FLSA allows employers to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 per hour in direct wages, while taking a credit against the tips earned by the employee to make up remainder of the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour,” the department explained in a press release. “The employer, however, must notify tipped employees of any required tip pool contribution amount, may only take a tip credit for the amount of tips each tipped employee actually receives, and may not retain any of the employees’ tips for any other purpose.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
realtybiznews.com

With home buying so tough, manufactured housing sees an opportunity

With limited inventory and sky high prices in the traditional housing market, builders are seeing a big opportunity for so-called manufactured homes. Manufactured homes are those dwellings that are built in a factory before being assembled on site. They’re traditionally much cheaper than traditional homes and can be built more quickly, but for years they have had to contend with the perception that they’re somehow “cheap” and of poorer quality.
REAL ESTATE
Register Citizen

Need Access to Fast Capital? Consider a Merchant Cash Advance.

Businesses across the country are emerging from beneath the weight of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic with new and constantly changing needs — and startlingly few financing options rising up to meet them. Traditional bank lending, lines of credit and other resources are falling short, and it’s entrepreneurs who are missing out.
CREDITS & LOANS
swiowanewssource.com

Kemin Receives Health Canada Approval for Neumentix™

Approval brings spearmint solution that supports cognitive function to the Canadian market. DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Kemin, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, announced its Neumentix™ Phenolic Complex K110-42, a patent-pending spearmint extract containing a proprietary phenolic complex, has been approved by Health Canada, bringing the ingredient for brain health to consumers in Canada.
HEALTH
Seattle Times

How to upgrade your bathroom for less than $1,000

During a year and a half of shutdowns, remote schooling and working from home, many of us have spent more time in our bathrooms — and more time dreaming of an all-out renovation. But despite the small size of a bathroom, a full makeover costs a significant amount of money.
INTERIOR DESIGN
azbigmedia.com

5 most expensive cities in Arizona real estate market

If you have been watching the real estate market in Arizona, it is no surprise that we have seen a sharp increase in home prices for the past 20 months. One factor that home buyers are considering is the price per square footage. Even since last year, where the market had incredible growth, we are seeing a 20 to 30% price per square foot increase across the board.*
ARIZONA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy