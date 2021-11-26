ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Newborn Town's Social App Yumy Downloads Surpasses 30 Million In 6 Months, Metaverse Module Added

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town Inc. (09911.HK), a globalized social networking company, said that its video-based social product Yumy downloads has surpassed 30 million, with an increase of over six folds within half a year. Meta Town, a Metaverse module newly included in Yumy, will be the key step of Newborn Town to explore Metaverse technology and realization, aiming at offering unprecedented next-gen video social experience for global users.

As a HKSE-listed company, Newborn Town focuses on globalized open social networking and has built a portfolio consisting of both audio and video-based social products. Its core apps such as MICO and YoHo have built a strong foundation in emerging markets, including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, while they secured rapid growth in developed markets like North America, Japan and Korea this year. MICO, for instance, has entered the list of iOS Top 10 Best-selling Social Apps in 103 countries and regions, including many developed countries like the UK, Canada, Germany and Italy.

Yumy, a social app that the company strives to market this year, has achieved remarkable results rapidly. Its downloads was 5 million in late May, then topped 10 million in August, and climbed to 20 million in October. So far, the figure has soared to 30 million, with an accelerating growth speed. Yumy is also among the list of Google Play Top 10 Best-selling Social Apps in 36 countries, implying potential for profitability.

Meta Town, the Metaverse module added into Yumy, is now in the closed beta test. It allows users to customize and use 3D dynamic avatars for video matching and interaction.

"Newborn Town is dedicated to providing global users with real-time, efficient and immersive online social experiences, and Metaverse, such an extremely immersive social scenario that represents the super future of social networking, is what we have been actively exploring all along," said Li Ping, CEO of the company.

Over the past seven years, the company has been unfolding its layout in the field of global audio and video social networking, and has accumulated massive social users and their connections. In addition, its rich experience in real-time interaction, AI and other technical fields will also play a supportive role in the company's exploration and development around Metaverse.

Metaverse may herald the ultimate form of the Internet. As an indispensable component of Metaverse, online social networking will be constantly evolving. As more and more social networking enterprises join in the army of Metaverse adventure, people may soon embrace a revolution that utterly reshapes online social experience.

About Newborn Town Inc. (9911.HK)

Newborn Town Inc. is the top Chinese social networking company exclusively focused on the global market. Founded in 2009, we have been bringing our products overseas since 2013. In 2019, we initiated our IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 09911.HK. We have built dozens of highly successful apps in the categories of social networking, gaming, and utility, serving more than 1.3 billion global users in over 200 countries and regions.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newborn-towns-social-app-yumy-downloads-surpasses-30-million-in-6-months-metaverse-module-added-301432290.html

SOURCE Newborn Town Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
winbuzzer.com

190 Malware-Infested Android Apps Have Been Downloaded Over 9 Million Times

A collection of Android games from Huawei’s App Gallery for Android are trying to get access permission from users. Doctor Web reports 190 trojan-filled games are spreading across the Android landscape on Huawei Android, the fork of the platform created by the Chinese company following Google ending official support. According...
CELL PHONES
coingeek.com

Nigeria’s eNaira mobile app sees 500,000 downloads weeks after launch

Close to half a million Nigerians have downloaded the eNaira mobile wallet app since its debut, the country’s central bank has revealed. A spokesperson for the bank further announced that over 78,000 merchants worldwide have enrolled for payments in the merchant’s wallet. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Networking#Ipo#Newborn Town#Social App Yumy Downloads#Metaverse Module#Newborn Town Inc#Hkse#Social Apps
Siliconera

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Sales Surpass 1 Million Worldwide

Marvelous announced sales for Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town have surpassed 1 million units worldwide. Additionally, Marvelous revealed that Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town is its third game to reach 1 million sales worldwide within the fiscal year. The other two titles are Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Loudwire

Poppy Creates Her Own Metaverse With the PoppySphere App

Enigmatic singer and entertainer Poppy is staking her claim on the "metaverse." Prepare to enter the PoppySphere. That's the new app that makes Poppy one of the first artists to capitalize on the metaverse — a buzz term since tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg last month shared Facebook's vision for its commerce-driven virtual reality platform named as such. He doubled down by changing Facebook's parent company name to Meta.
CELL PHONES
finextra.com

Revolut "playing a blinder" in app download race

Revolut is beating off competition from fellow neobanks and incumbents in Android app download numbers, posting 38% growth in 2021, according to data from App Radar. The study of Google Play Store downloads from January to the start of November 2021 versus the same period in 2020 has shown that neo banks have generally had a much tougher year. Monzo has seen app downloads fall by 12%, Metro by 7% and Starling by 3%. In contrast, Revolut has posted growth of 38% or 5.23 million more downloads in 2021. N26 has also had a solid year with 15% growth in 2020 in new Android users which translates to 1.32 million new users.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
TechSpot

Star Citizen's total crowdfunding has surpassed $400 million

In brief: Everybody's favorite love-to-hate space sim, Star Citizen, is still undergoing active, expensive development. Just last year, the game managed to hit $300 million in revenue from crowdfunding alone. You might expect that growth to slow, but it has continued to skyrocket. As of writing, the highly ambitious sim has raised an astonishing $404.7 million from ship and cosmetic sales, direct pledges, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

Cyber Monday Sales in Flux Following Black Friday Bummer

After a Black Friday that saw in-store foot traffic decline 28 percent versus 2019 levels and online shopping dip slightly from $9 billion to $8.9 billion, the jury is still out on whether Cyber Monday will live up to its 2020 counterpart, according to a report from Adobe. While last year saw a Cyber Monday record of $10.8 billion in online purchasing, Adobe said this year’s sales total could fall anywhere between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion. Similarly, Salesforce projects Cyber Monday spend in the U.S. to remain flat in 2021. Either way, the day will still be the largest shopping...
RETAIL
hawaiitelegraph.com

This New Social App let's you Sell Content, Get Gigs and Earn Socially

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/ATK): Given the broken clickbait approach used by social media giants like FacebookInstagram for years now, and the authentic craving of users to engage with real people (not followers) has led to a resurgence in social apps for a while now - starting with Clubhouse last year since pandemic and its clones, to new-age apps aiming to create a more favourable digital atmosphere catering to the niche tastes of Creators, ProfessionalsStartups.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Dreamscape Immersive And Zoe Immersive Partner To Simplify 3D Creation For Collaborative Virtual Reality Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamscape Immersive , the world's leading location-based virtual reality company, today announced it has licensed the technology behind Zoe Immersive 's 3D creation platform. Zoe's easy-to-use, cross-platform no-code 3D world creator toolset allows anyone, from novice to expert, to create and share interactive immersive experiences -- a skill previously reserved for those with extensive knowledge of game engines or visual effects programs. Dreamscape will leverage the Zoe technology to build cutting-edge collaborative VR experiences, such as virtual classrooms, immersive training exercises, and remote conferencing capabilities. Now, everyone -- including educators, students, and executives -- will be able to create multi-user interactive experiences, built on Dreamscape's revolutionary VR platform. By merging motion capture with body mapping and advanced kinematics, Dreamscape experiences allow large groups to interact with each other with a level of immersion never before achieved in the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

Celer’s cBridge Surpasses $1 Billion in Transaction Volume in Four Months

Celer’s cBridge, the multi-chain network that enables instant and low-cost value transfers into Ethereum and its layer 2s, has surpassed $1 billion in total cross-chain transaction volume and assets bridged. Celer’s cBridge has shown steady and rapid progress since launching in July 2021, reaching a daily peak of $25 million...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

How to Download and Set Up the Zoom App for Mac

Zoom is a communication app used for everything from video calls to chatting. The best thing about it is that it's incredibly easy to use, even for the computer novice. Zoom is available on all operating systems, including macOS. If you're wanting to use the Zoom app on your Mac, this quick guide can help you get set up.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Saudi Arabia Digital Transaction Management Market Value Surpass $1,288.3 Million By 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Arabian digital transaction management market revenue stood at $60.88 million in 2020, and it is predicted to rise to $1,288.27 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.7% from 2020 to 2030. The major market growth drivers are the shift of business processes to digital platforms, surging adoption of cloud technologies, and soaring purchasing power of end users.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Advertising Age

Introducing Ad Age's social commerce holiday guide

Shopping is going social this holiday season. These shopping sprees no longer require bundling up after your Thanksgiving feast to wait in snaking lines and fight for the hottest toys and gadgets before they fly off the shelves. Instead, gift-giving in 2021 might be as easy as scrolling social platforms.
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy