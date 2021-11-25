ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

PM’s social care plans branded ‘working class dementia tax’ by Labour

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment plans for social care payments have been branded a “working class dementia tax” by Labour. During angry exchanges at the PM’s questions yesterday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) said the plans, which will mean council support payments will not be included in a new £86,000 social care costs cap,...

Related
newschain

Threat of Tory rebellion as vote on social care plan changes looms

The Government could face a backbench rebellion on Monday amid anger from MPs that the least well-off may still have to sell their homes to pay for their care. MPs will consider on Monday whether to accept changes to the Government’s proposed social care reforms. But Red Wall Tory Christian...
HEALTH
carehomeprofessional.com

PM narrowly wins vote on social care plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has narrowly won a Commons’ vote on his social care plans despite criticism that the reforms will hit poorer households. The proposals, which will mean council support payment will not be included in a new £86,000 social care costs cap, were approved by 272 votes to 246.
HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: PM facing rebellion on social care plan branded ‘inheritance tax on the north’

There’s no rest for the wicked. Following a bruising two weeks over his handling of the Paterson scandal and then diluted rail plans, Boris Johnson now potentially faces a backbench rebellion by MPs angry at his social care plans, which were sneaked out last week while eyes in Westminster were fixed on the high drama of a vote on second jobs and the PM’s appearance at a select committee. Labour and some red wall Tories are expressing concern at changes to the social care costs cap, saying they will hit the poorest hardest. A vote is expected at 10pm tonight and while Downing Street is unlikely to lose it, pushing through the plans will further sour No 10’s relationship with its northern MPs, whose patience is already being tested over the PM’s “levelling up” agenda. Elsewhere, MPs may be using private companies to reduce their tax bills, Priti Patel is coming under pressure over migrant crossings and the EU is calling on the UK to stop “posturing” in Brexit talks.
POLITICS
The Independent

Social care changes will be remembered as Boris Johnson’s ‘poll tax’ moment

Boris Johnson’s social care changes are being sold as a fair proposal, since everyone is being treated the same, in terms of cost to them. As someone who lived through it, this is the same argument deployed by the Thatcher government to defend the poll tax. Technically true, socially irrelevant. I wonder if, deep down, prime ministers recognise the moment their fate is sealed?
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Prime Minister Johnson faces Tory revolt over social care plans

The publication of details of the cap on care costs in England led to warnings it will benefit the wealthy more than poorer families. Boris Johnson faces a backbench revolt over his social care plans as a minister insisted the reforms would mean “fewer people” would have to sell their homes to meet the cost of being looked after.
WORLD
The Independent

What are the Government’s plans for social care?

The Government has set out its vision for the adult social care sector over the next 10 years.It follows on from reforms announced several months ago, which aim to shake up the way people pay for care.Here is the latest on the Government’s plans for the sector.– Why is the Government reforming social care? The problem of how to sustainably fund social care has remained unsolved by successive governments, and the coronavirus pandemic has heaped pressure on an already challenged sector.Boris Johnson pledged to “fix the crisis in social care” in his first speech after being elected in July 2019, announcing plans more than two years...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Social care: Plans to fund improvement in England unveiled

The government has promised more help for disabled people to adapt their homes, under plans to improve social care services in England. A policy paper says additional support, alongside a new service for small repairs, will help people receive care in their own home for longer. More investment in technologies...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

NEWSFLASH: Government to publish social care White Paper

Care Minister Gillian Keegan is expected to unveil a long-awaited White Paper on the future of social care to Parliament later today. Labelled as a key component of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all”, however, the White Paper is expected to include no new funding for the sector.
HEALTH SERVICES
Computer Weekly

UK government publishes tech-enabled adult social care plan

The UK government has published a 10-year adult social care plan that includes a significant focus on the use of digital technologies to support people receiving care and caregivers. Announced on 1 December, the long-awaited social care strategy is part of a broader £5.4bn investment plan for social care. It...
HEALTH
The Independent

Government’s social care reform plan is ‘insufficient’, experts warn

Government has been heavily criticised for its “insufficient” social care plan as experts say funding will not be enough to make services sustainable. The white paper sets out a 10-year vision for social care and includes how the government will spend the £5.4bn promised to the sector over the next three years. The document sets out details of how £1.7bn will be used to improve social care and includes £300 million to expand supported housing and £500m to improve skills within the social care workforce. However, leading experts, such as Sally Warren from think tank The King’s Fund, have warned...
HEALTH SERVICES
