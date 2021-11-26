ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

London copper falls as new Covid-19 variant fuels slowdown worries

By Eileen Soreng
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

(Nov 26): London copper prices fell on Friday as a newly identified COVID-19 variant in South Africa and expectations of faster-than-expected U.S. rate hikes fuelled concerns of an economic slowdown. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.6% to $9,741 a tonne by 0250 GMT. The most-traded January...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Inflation worries, pandemic curb US consumer confidence; house prices cooling

WASHINGTON (Nov 30): US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in November amid worries about the rising cost of living and pandemic fatigue, but that probably does not change expectations for stronger economic growth this quarter. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumers less enthusiastic about...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Oil slumps on jitters over vaccine efficacy

SINGAPORE (Nov 30): Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Tuesday after Moderna's CEO cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets. The head of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Covid 19#South African Rand#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Reuters
theedgemarkets.com

Gold nudges higher as US dollar eases, investors weigh Omicron impact

BENGALURU (Nov 30): Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, drawing some support from a subdued US dollar as investors assessed the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on the global economy. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,787.70 per ounce by 0415 GMT. US gold futures increased 0.3% to US$1,790.40.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

COVID-19 vaccine stocks surge on worries over new variant

U.S. vaccine makers are trading higher premarket amid rising fears over new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), up 6.1% and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), jumping 7.6% also got boost after the companies' COVID-19 vaccine won EMA authorization for expanded use in children aged 5-11. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gains...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Seeking Alpha

Copper, industrial metals routed on fears over new COVID variant

Prices are plunging for copper and other industrial metals on worries over fears that a new and potentially highly contagious coronavirus variant from South Africa could derail global economic growth. December Comex copper (HG1:COM) -3.2% to $4.315/lb., while aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) and zinc (LMZSDS03:COM) both sink more than 3% on the...
INDUSTRY
Syracuse.com

New Covid variant in South Africa has scientists worried: Why?

LONDON (AP) — WHAT IS THIS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT IN SOUTH AFRICA?. South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province. It’s unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
WORLD
wevv.com

New Covid-19 Variant Omicron Sparks Travel Bans and Worries Scientists

The discovery of a new and potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant by South African health authorities has sparked a forceful reaction across the world, with a number of countries banning travelers from several southern African countries. The World Health Organization announced Friday that it has designated the newly identified coronavirus...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Analysts' 2022 outlook for Chinese assets

SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Investment houses have begun publishing their predictions for Chinese asset prices next year, and after a bruising 12 months in financial markets even bulls have a tempered outlook. The Hang Seng equity index (.HSI) has fallen about 13% this year and the MSCI China index...
MARKETS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy