Energy Industry

Gran Tierra Energy sells 137.1M PetroTal shares for $30.1M

By Mamta Mayani
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gran Tierra Resources Limited (GTRL) has procured private purchasers for the sale...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Royal Bank of Canada EPS misses by C$0.11, beats on revenue

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY): FQ4 GAAP EPS of C$2.68 misses by C$0.11. Revenue of C$12.38B (+11.6% Y/Y) beats by C$450M. Results included releases of provisions on performing loans of $1.4 billion, primarily driven by improvements in our macroeconomic and credit quality outlook. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Schlumberger to redeem $1B outstanding 2.40% senior notes due 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to debt reduction, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) announced that Schlumberger Investment SA, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary will redeem the entire outstanding $1B principal amount of its 2.40% senior notes due 2022. The redemption date for the notes is May 2, 2022. The Notes will be...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Bancorp's Firstar Realty to redeem preference shares

U.S. Bancorp's (USB +2.1%) subsidiary Firstar Realty announces the redemption of all its outstanding 8.875% Series B Non-Cumulative Exchangeable Preferred Shares. The shares will be redeemed at $1,000 per share on the redemption date Dec. 31, 2021. U.S. Bancorp has agreed to buy TravelBank, a fintech firm that provides an...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon announces further expansion into low-carbon energy

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced plans to add another 2.0GW of renewable energy capacity today, bringing total capacity announcements for the year to 5.6GW. The Company has set a goal for "100% renewable energy by 2025" and will deliver 33,700 GWh of power once all announced projects are up and running. Though...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Eos Energy Enterprises Insider Makes $3.1M Sale

Bryant Riley, Insider at Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), made a large insider sell on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Riley sold 281,660 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises at prices ranging from $10.99 to $11.01. The total transaction amounted to $3,097,369.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Petrobras pledges to maintain market-linked fuel pricing, refinery sales

At its investor day in New York, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) tried to reassure investors that its market-linked fuel pricing would continue even if former president Luiz Lula Inacio da Silva wins back his old job in next year's elections, Argus Media reports. Proclaiming "those who must profit from Petrobras are the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

24 Exchange raises $14M investment in round led by Point72 Ventures

Steven Cohen's Point72 Ventures leads a $14.25M funding round for 24 Exchange, a company that's seeking to operate an exchange that allows investors to trade U.S. equities 24/7, 365 days-a-year. The recent funding round will support the expansion of 24 Exchange's multi-asset trading platform to add asset classes including equities...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Royal Bank of Canada Q4 earnings miss as capital markets activity slowed

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q4 earnings slip from the previous quarter as lower results in Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Personal & Commercial Banking more than offset higher earnings in Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services. The company's stock rises 1.0% in premarket trading after RBC (RY) increased its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AECOM to divest Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has agreed to sell its Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business to affiliates of Graham Construction. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The move further advances AECOM's...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood buys shares of Twitter and Robinhood at YTD lows

Cathie Wood bought over 1.1M shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and over 837K shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Tuesday as both organizations hit a YTD trading low this week. Twitter touched a 2021 low of $43 yesterday, and Wood grabbed shares split across three of her actively managed ETFs. Wood's...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Allbirds is defended at BofA after post-earnings slide

Bank of America is positive on Allbirds (BIRD -9.0%) after the retailer posted better-than-expected Q3 results. The company's strategy to stock up for the holiday is viewed as a positive. Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "Management felt it was prudent to pull forward inventory to ensure it can capture strong demand during...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Guidewire Software FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.25 (-247.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $164.73M (-3.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Presents at Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit - Transcript

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit December 1, 2021 8:40 AM ET. Rod Smith - Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer. Good afternoon everyone. Before we get started, if you are a member of the press or media please disconnect at this time. This is a restricted line. Any unauthorized party in this meeting or any unauthorized use of the information communicated in this meeting is subject to prosecution to the fullest extent of the law any unauthorized person including the media.
BUSINESS

