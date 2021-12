MOUNT VERNON -- Just 7% of high school softball players end up having the opportunity to compete at the next level, according to Mount Vernon head coach Ryan Pentz. In the last four years, however, Pentz’s program has served as an outlier. Mount Vernon has sent 17 players to the college level during that time, including 11 in the last two seasons. Five more Yellow Jackets joined this exclusive club Nov. 10, signing to carry their talents to higher-education institutions across the Midwest next fall.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO