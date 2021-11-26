Joe Sieverding Scores an Ace on #6 at the Preserve

Congratulations to the Spring Branch-Memorial Sports Association (SBMSA) Pee Wee National League gold champion Aces baseball team (pictured). In a field of 330 players across 30 teams, the Aces lost only one regular-season game, with a strong pitching rotation from Cash Donat, Walker Donat, William Canfield, Daniel Nealon, and Nick Yager. After making it through the playoffs, the Aces reached the championship game, where they scored 15 runs, including home runs by Nick Yager and Dominic D’Acquisto. The champion Aces are (top row, from left) coaches Jeff Nealon, Craig Yager, Mark Donat, Will Canfield, and Dan D’Acquisto; (middle row, from left) Dominic D'Acquisto, Landon Willburn, Beckett Foster, Willam Canfield; and (bottom row, from left) Brock Daugherty, Daniel Nealon, Stuart Schweider, Cash Donat, Walker Donat, and Nick Yager.

BASEBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO