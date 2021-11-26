ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Joe Sieverding Scores an Ace on #6 at the Preserve

By Alan Doan
tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Joe Sieverding doesn’t like to putt— he keeps getting the ball in the hole with his tee shot....

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebuzzmagazines.com

Golden aces

Congratulations to the Spring Branch-Memorial Sports Association (SBMSA) Pee Wee National League gold champion Aces baseball team (pictured). In a field of 330 players across 30 teams, the Aces lost only one regular-season game, with a strong pitching rotation from Cash Donat, Walker Donat, William Canfield, Daniel Nealon, and Nick Yager. After making it through the playoffs, the Aces reached the championship game, where they scored 15 runs, including home runs by Nick Yager and Dominic D’Acquisto. The champion Aces are (top row, from left) coaches Jeff Nealon, Craig Yager, Mark Donat, Will Canfield, and Dan D’Acquisto; (middle row, from left) Dominic D'Acquisto, Landon Willburn, Beckett Foster, Willam Canfield; and (bottom row, from left) Brock Daugherty, Daniel Nealon, Stuart Schweider, Cash Donat, Walker Donat, and Nick Yager.
BASEBALL
Thegardenisland.com

Castillo shoots into the sun for ace

WAILUA — Alfred Castillo Jr. was shooting into the sun on Wednesday when he carded a hole-in-one at the Par 3, 215-yard Hole No. 3. Castillo Jr., the president of the FilAm Golf Club, used a 3 wood to shoot this ace that was witnessed by Edmund Acoba, Ricky Oyama, and Tito Villanueva.
GOLF
wgel.com

Aces Drop Fifth Place Game

The Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated in the fifth place game in The FNB Boys Basketball Turkey Tournament Saturday afternoon. Patoka recorded a 44-35 win over the Aces. Mulberry Grove led by a point late in the first quarter, but trailed 23-17 at halftime and 37-26 after three quarters. Leading...
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
Journal Inquirer

Aces wild for Leon, Coventry

COLCHESTER — Tatiana Leon has prided herself on her serving ability throughout her senior season with the Coventry High volleyball team. But when she stepped into the serving area Tuesday night, the defensive specialist had an ace up her sleeve. Seven aces to be precise. Leon tallied seven aces and...
COVENTRY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace#Preserve
wgel.com

Aces Cheerleaders Place First

At The FNB Community Bank Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament last week, the Mulberry Grove cheerleading squad placed first in the cheerleading competition. The cheerleading sponsor is Miranda Lindahl. Members of the cheer squad are Megan Miller, Dakota Kruep, Abbygayle Brown, Abbigail Gebke, Allie Stewart, Cortney Arnold, Madalyn Carter, Lily Johnson,...
SPORTS
tucson.com

Monday's Scores

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
SPORTS
tucson.com

College Basketball Scores

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
tucson.com

Tucson Salpointe Catholic staggers Tucson Amphitheater with punishing performance 84-34

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tucson Salpointe Catholic's 84-34 throttling of Tucson Amphitheater on November 30 in Arizona boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Pima College soccer stars Sam Lossou, Brian Vu named All-Americans

Two of the stars of Pima College's national champion men's soccer team are now All Americans. Sam Lossou and Brian Vu were both named first-team NJCAA Division II All-Americans on Tuesday, more than a week after the Aztecs captured their second NJCAA Division II national title with a shootout win over CCBC Essex in Wichita, Kansas.
tucson.com

Salpointe Catholic rains all over Amphi, 81-24

Salpointe Catholic earned a convincing 81-24 win over Amphi for an Arizona girls basketball victory on November 30. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
HIGH SCHOOL
tucson.com

Conference play starts for Washington St., ASU

Washington State (5-1, 0-0) vs. Arizona State (2-5, 0-0) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Arizona State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Washington State finished with seven wins and 12 losses, while Arizona State won seven games and lost 10.
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Tucson The Gregory soars over Tucson Catalina 57-24

Tucson The Gregory painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson Catalina's defense for a 57-24 win on November 30 in Arizona boys high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect...
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Tucson Pueblo Magnet cancels check from Sahuarita 43-33

No quarter was granted as Tucson Pueblo Magnet blunted Sahuarita's plans 43-33 at Sahuarita High on November 30 in Arizona girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SAHUARITA, AZ
tucson.com

Blacksher Jr., Grand Canyon host UTSA

UTSA (5-3) vs. Grand Canyon (6-1) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Dhieu Deing and UTSA will face Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon. Deing has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Blacksher is averaging 16.2 points and five assists over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tucson.com

Wildcats will play hockey at new Mosaic Quarter Iceplex starting in '24; UA to add 3 new teams

Starting in 2024, the University of Arizona men’s club hockey team will have a new home: the Mosiac Quarter Iceplex near South Kino Parkway and Interstate 10. The Wildcats will be the primary tenant at the 3,000-seat facility, which is currently under construction. The Iceplex will also serve as the club’s headquarters and practice facility. More details will be announced at a news conference scheduled for Friday.
tucson.com

Tucson Sahuaro staggers Douglas with punishing performance 64-37

Tucson Sahuaro's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Douglas 64-37 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Rio Rico overpowers Tucson Cholla in thorough beating 70-13

Rio Rico controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 70-13 victory over Tucson Cholla in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on November 30. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy