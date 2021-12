It’s going to be a family reunion unlike any other, and the public is invited to attend. The Paul Post family will be gathering in Scottsbluff Saturday, Nov. 27, for a three-way book reading and signing. Paul Post, an anesthesiologist at Regional West Medical Center, will be presenting his memoir “Child of the High Plains” alongside two of his sons, Jerod and Jordan, who will each be sharing their own recent publications as well.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO