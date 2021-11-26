ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Be Merry, Eat, and Drink

tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn SaddleBrooke, December brings even more opportunities to socialize and feast. In this article are some simple strategies I use to keep myself comfortable in my clothes. As you are ready for the event, consider the celebration more than the food. Get prepared to engage in pleasant conversations and be merry....

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
Best Life

If You Notice This On an Avocado, Don't Eat It, Experts Say

There are few better feelings in the kitchen than when you slice an avocado open to find a ripe, green specimen. Conversely, when you cut one open only to discover that the fruit is already past its prime, the disappointment is all too real. But experts say there's an even more important reason not to pick the wrong avocados: when they ultimately go rancid, they can be downright dangerous for your health. Read on to learn how to spot a spoiled avocado to slash your risk of a problem.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Just Launched a New Item That's Sure to Become a Customer Favorite

The Sides section of Popeyes' menu is growing again, with the launch of a new item that's sure to become a favorite among its loyal fans. After discontinuing the Cajun Rice and Green Beans earlier this year, the chain's selection of side dishes seemed a little lackluster. But the situation is about to be remedied with a new addition that fits right in with the rest of Popeyes items.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Nutrition#Food And Beverage#Alcohol#Greek#Brandy Chocolate Mousse
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods For a Flatter Stomach, Say Dietitians

Sometimes when you are trying to get a flatter stomach, you may think that skipping meals will help. However, breakfast is not only important for our overall health, but it is truly important for metabolism and for getting that flat belly you desire. Some of the best breakfasts you can...
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
The Tuscaloosa News

SLOWE COOKING: Tasty appetizers are a must for holiday parties

This month will be filled with get-togethers at which tasty hors d’oeuvres are enjoyed instead of full meals.  One of the most popular is Spinach Artichoke Dip. You can purchase the cold version of this already made, but what could taste better than making it at home and serving it warm and melty from the oven? It is easy to make and to pop into the oven, but if you want to avoid the “day of” cooking, put it together the day before and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Boulder Clarion

What to drink with what you eat, Thanksgiving edition

Thanksgiving isn’t just one of the biggest food holidays on the calendar; it’s also one of the biggest drinking holidays, the time when hosts bust out special bottles of single malt and long-held wines. And though many will crack a cold one while watching one of the three football games on turkey day, beer usually gets short shrift when it comes to the table.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
theeastsiderla.com

Eat, Drink & Cranberry: The Eastside has you covered this Thanksgiving

Cooking for a large group of people during the holidays is for the birds. So why not have someone else do it?. Whatever your taste, Eastsider restaurants and grocers have you covered this Thanksgiving. Be it a full-blown roast turkey dinner, gluten-free, vegan or just some pie - there are...
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

How to Eat and Drink Gluten-Free at Starbucks (Yes, It’s Possible)

Starbucks just released this year’s holiday menu, so you’re eager to dig into a Cranberry Bliss Bar and the new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. But wait—do they contain wheat? If you have a gluten allergy or sensitivity, ordering can be a gamble without a little research. But luckily, we’ve done the work for you, and there are plenty of ways to eat and drink gluten-free at Starbucks. (Just note that Starbucks can’t guarantee that any unpackaged products are totally allergen-free because the baristas use shared equipment to store, prepare and serve drinks and food. If you have celiac disease, a heightened gluten sensitivity or a wheat allergy, take extra caution before you order, or visit starbucks.com/menu for detailed ingredient information.) Without further ado, here are some of our favorite gluten-free options.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including Italian brunch, turducken beer, and a new fish house. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

The 8 treats you need to eat, drink and buy at Christkindlmarket 2021

After going virtual in 2020, Christkindlmarket is is welcoming visitors back to its locations in Daley Plaza and Gallagher Way (next to Wrigley Field) this winter. If you've never been to the German-inspired holiday market before, you're in for a treat—several different kinds of treats, actually. We stopped by the Daley Plaza location on opening day to browse the various stalls and vendors, exploring all of the different food, beverages and gifts that are being offered this year. Looking for a bit of Christkindlmarket inspiration? Here's what we recommend.
CHICAGO, IL
92.9 THE LAKE

Things You Shouldn’t Eat Or Drink Before Flying

If you're planning on flying home for the holidays, this is an important list for you. According to a new report, there are certain foods and drinks you should stay away from before boarding a plane. The report says that avoiding these things could help you avoid dehydration-related headaches, constipation,...
LIFESTYLE
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Vinegars, oils, and sauces highlight the San Benito Bene label

The “buy local” movement has no greater advocate in San Benito County than Kathina Szeto. Ten years ago she founded Bene Gifts Hollister and has been promoting goods made in the county with a wide selection of home decor items, self-care products such as soaps and lotions, children’s books and toys, jewelry and seasonal gift ideas.
HOLLISTER, CA
AOL Corp

Survey: Americans plan to eat, drink more this holiday

Americans are ready to indulge this holiday season — more than they did in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to dramatic restrictions on public life — according to a survey from Diageo. The giant behind brands like Guinness, Ciroc and Smirnoff found that nearly 22% of Americans believe they...
DRINKS
Daily Item

Nutrition experts: Eat, drink and be mindful

LEWISBURG — The display of food lining the table this Thanksgiving is appealing to all of the senses, so a little indulging is normal for the season, right?. Area dietitians took on this topic and explained how we can eat, drink and be mindful — as well as merry. Kimberly...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
houstoniamag.com

The Coolest Places To Eat and Drink According to TikTok

START YOUR DAY WITH A TIkTok-Famous Sunday Brunch. Houston has a long and delicious list of brunch spots that are gaining fame on TikTok. The viral app has been responsible for challenges tried and shared by thousands. Retail products have flown off the shelves and sold out for months at a time after positive TikTok reviews. Some might say TikTok is the place to go if you're looking for the latest trend. If TikTok says it's good, why not try it?
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy