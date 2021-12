Thanksgiving is fast approaching! In a matter of days, dining tables near and far will be groaning under the weight of platters of food as we kick off the holiday season with a traditional day of feasting, family and friends (and football). The last Thursday of November is a day most hold sacred — many consider it their favorite holiday — because it is a time to gather without the pressure of gift-giving. It is a time for exchanging smiles rather than presents, and for telling stories rather than tearing wrapping paper. In a culture obsessed with acquisition, Thanksgiving offers a welcome pause — a day devoted to recalling that which really sustains us and to which no one can attach a price tag.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 9 DAYS AGO