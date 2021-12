NAPLES, Fla. – Gaby Lopez loves to journal. She’s estimated that she’s gone through 12 notebooks during her golf career, including three this season alone. “I journal pretty much every day,” Lopez said. “You know, I like to see myself back where I was struggling, what did I do to get out of the struggle. I like to see what I was doing when I was playing good or I was mentally good. I just I like to question myself all the time.”

