The landmark Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still young at 10 and a half years old and it has been challenged and bullied by conservative politicians across the country. Today, however, it’s clear that the law is here to stay and that many of those same politicians who opposed it now realize how much the ACA has to offer and have fully accepted it. Indeed, one state after another — 38 at this point — has accepted Medicaid expansion after it was made voluntary by the Supreme Court.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO