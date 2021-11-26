ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday

Messenger
 5 days ago

More than a decade ago, American Express launched an event designed to support small businesses all across the United States. It was named Small Business Saturday, and the first Saturday following Thanksgiving was designated as the day for its celebration. Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday 2021. The idea caught...

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Will Social Security Recipients Receive Payments in 2022?

When it comes to stimulus payments, many Social Assistance beneficiaries wonder whether they will qualify for them and need to take any action as the fourth round of stimulus money begins to be disbursed. Fortunately, the IRS has helped clear up a lot of the confusion, so if you’re stumped and looking for answers, we’ve got you covered.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

Is There A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries? Find Out Here

Retirement and survivor’s benefits, as well as those who have lost a spouse or an eligible ex-spouse, and benefits for the disabled are all covered by the Social Security system, which in the United States is officially known as OASDI, according to Investopedia. As inflation continues to rise, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to provide Social Security recipients with a $1,400 fourth stimulus check.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Saturday#Gross Domestic Product#American Express#The U S Senate#Small#The Hawkeye State#Iowa State University
theeastcountygazette.com

A Brief History of SNAP Increases Plus Solutions and Benefits for its Recipients

Among the most pressing challenges facing our most vulnerable neighbors on a daily basis is food insecurity – which is particularly problematic during the holiday season. Since schools are locked for winter break, numerous families cannot provide their children with nutritious meals as part of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s National School Lunch Program.
FOOD & DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

How to Calculate Social Security COLA Payment?

With inflation reaching new heights as the US economy rebuilds from the pandemic, many people are looking for a COLA to benefit them in 2022. As a result of new updates for 2022, including an increase in the maximum amount of profits subject to the Social Security tax to $147,000 and a COLA, many beneficiaries of benefits will benefit.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepennyhoarder.com

How to Get an Early Peek at Your 2022 Social Security Increase

The Social Security Administration will start sending out 2022 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) notices by mail throughout December. But if you want to see your new benefit amount sooner, you can check your notice online by logging into your MySocialSecurity account. The information will be available starting in early December, according...
BUSINESS
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check Americans To Expect in 2022

Will the Biden administration issue a fourth stimulus check in 2022? or will focus on the Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan? This year’s Child Tax Credit expansion was only for one year, so the Dec. 15 payment may be the last. However, Democrats recently passed the Build Back Better Act in the House, and this act would extend gains for one more year, according to NJ Advance Media.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

It’s Time to Aggressively Target Another Top Killer of Black Americans

We’ve seen an increase in the share of Black Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 due to aggressive campaigns. Similar public efforts should work to provide Black Americans with information about their unique risk factors for cardiovascular disease, which continues to be a top killer of this population. [. READ:. Study: Minorities...
HEALTH
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes to Keep On Your Radar Every Year

Though Social Security has been around for decades, the program can change from year to year. It's important to stay apprised of updates whether you're still working or collecting benefits. Millions of seniors rely on Social Security as a primary source of income during retirement. And if you're still working,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy