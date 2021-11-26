ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live concert

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive concert featuring Slim Thug, Babybash, Frankie J, Krystall Poppin, and GT...

www.oaoa.com

Kansas State Collegian

A Weekend at The Hat: Live performances set for Aggieville concert venue

The Hat, a concert venue in Aggieville, has two shows set for this coming weekend. On Thursday, Nov. 18, Aaron Watson will play at the venue, with Jenna Paulette opening the show. Then on Friday, Nov. 19, Tanner Usrey will play with Them Dirty Roses. The Hat is expecting a packed weekend of music and fun for everyone.
MANHATTAN, KS
94.9 WMMQ

Classic Michigan Concerts: Journey Live at Cobo Hall 1980

Journey knew the crowds in Detroit rock city were legendary. On their first live album, they hoped to capture the mojo of iconic live records recorded in Motown. Nearly 50 years after their founding in 1973, Journey has just announced the huge 2022 Freedom Tour with Billy Idol and Toto. The tour kicks off with a lucky seven-night stand in Las Vegas, and Michigan fans will get it any way they want it with shows at Van Andel Arena on May 4th and Little Caesar's Arena on March 2.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Frankie J
Person
Slim Thug
Elite Daily

Justin's Having A Live Virtual Concert In The Metaverse And It's Going To Be Wild

Justin Bieber is throwing an epic concert, and it’s happening sooner than you think. Beliebers have been patiently (or, not so patiently?) awaiting the singer’s 2022 Justice World Tour, but they’ll be able to catch a glimpse of what to expect in a special live event. Yep, on Thursday, Nov. 18, he’s taking the stage for a virtual concert you won’t want to miss.
CELEBRITIES
uga.edu

School of Music Annual Holiday Concerts back live and in person

Start the holiday season off right by coming to Hodgson Hall for the return of the live Hugh Hodgson School of Music Annual Holiday Concerts. Audiences will be able to enjoy holiday classics and more to get into the spirit of the season, with performances by multiple ensembles. The concerts are part of the Thursday Scholarship Series and will take place Dec. 2nd and 3rd at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldog Brass Society will play outside the PAC for a festive beginning to the evening before the concert.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

The War on Drugs Announce Livestream Concert, Play on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with Lucius

The War on Drugs have announced a livestream concert, Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event. Filmed at the Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles, the concert is set to premiere on December 9 and will be available on demand from December 10-12. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 19). Last night, the band played on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the title track from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and were joined by Lucius. View the performance below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Live Concert
wesb.com

DUFF MCKAGAN And CHAD SMITH Perform At ‘Songs Of Hope Live’ Benefit Concert In Seattle (Video)

Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) and Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) joined singer Shaina Shepherd to perform a cover of Sam Cooke‘s “A Change Is Gonna Come” during Seattle-area non-profit SMASH‘s (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare) fourth annual benefit event “Songs Of Hope Live” on Saturday, November 20 at The Moore Theatre.
SEATTLE, WA
Odessa American

A very Mojo Christmas: Black Magic takes stage in December

Permian High School’s Black Magic Christmas Show returns Dec. 10 to First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 for reserved seats and $8 for children and students. You can purchase tickets at www.permianchoir.com. Head Choir Director Kenneth Sieloff said work...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica College Jazz Ensemble to perform live concert December 6

The Santa Monica College Music Department will present a performance by the SMC Jazz Ensemble on Monday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Hall at the SMC Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th Street (at Santa Monica Boulevard), Santa Monica. Under the baton of Frederick Keith Fiddmont, the ensemble...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theintelligencer.com

EHS Holiday Concert, art exhibit is live Wednesday

Edwardsville High School will host its Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday featuring several student ensembles. The high school's band, choir and orchestra ensembles will perform in the gymnasium on campus at 6161 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and each student is limited to three...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
celebrityaccess.com

Opry Entertainment Announces Opry NextStage Live In Concert Livestream With Twitch

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Opry Entertainment Group and livestreaming platform Twitch have partnered to provide a free livestream for the inaugural Opry NextStage Live In Concert, a Grand Ole Opry-style showcase featuring a selection of rising country music stars. Hosted by 2019 Opry NextStage artist Tenille Townes, the showcase concert...
MUSIC
guinnessworldrecords.com

Louis Tomlinson's Live from London breaks livestream concert record

In December 2020, Louis Tomlinson (UK) broke the record for most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert by a solo male artist (current year). During the pandemic, the singer sent his fanbase into a frenzy and sold 160,000 tickets worldwide for his Live from London charity concert. Tomlinson's concert was...
MUSIC
funcheap.com

“Sitting on Stacy” Live Concert at Bottom of the Hill w/ Free Signed Band T-Shirts (SF)

Sitting on Stacy’s last gig as headliners was at “Bottom of the Hill” nearly 2 years ago and they are stoked to be back in San Francisco. After 2 years of lock down they are ready to unleash that pent-up energy and you are sure of a wild night as they play their first headline show since their last time at “Bottom of the Hill”. Having just completed a tour opening for the Jonas Brothers, they are ready to burst out with their unique blend of punk, reggae, surf, and skate rock in a high energy show that will be sure to wake you up after 2 days of Thanksgiving.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Independent Florida Alligator

Latest in Live and Local concert series takes place downtown

Gainesville music lovers saw local artists Driveaway and Shane Malone at the latest installment of the Live and Local music series Nov. 18. Located at 111 E. University Ave., the family-friendly concert ran from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Bo Diddley Plaza. The series is usually held the third Thursday...
GAINESVILLE, FL

