Live concert

The War on Drugs have announced a livestream concert, Living Proof: The War on Drugs Global Live Event. Filmed at the Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles, the concert is set to premiere on December 9 and will be available on demand from December 10-12. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 19). Last night, the band played on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they performed the title track from their newly-released album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and were joined by Lucius. View the performance below.
Comments / 0