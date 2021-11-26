Live concert

Sitting on Stacy’s last gig as headliners was at “Bottom of the Hill” nearly 2 years ago and they are stoked to be back in San Francisco. After 2 years of lock down they are ready to unleash that pent-up energy and you are sure of a wild night as they play their first headline show since their last time at “Bottom of the Hill”. Having just completed a tour opening for the Jonas Brothers, they are ready to burst out with their unique blend of punk, reggae, surf, and skate rock in a high energy show that will be sure to wake you up after 2 days of Thanksgiving.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO