ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Joo Sang Wook Radiates Intensity in Posters and Stills for KBS Sageuk Drama Taejong Lee Bang Won

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell this certainly isn’t yo momma’s sageuk. Or maybe it is exactly that, the type of more historically accurate and slow burn long form sageuk that moms all over South Korea watched growing up and still have the appetite and patience for. The younger gen have their fusion and youth sageuks...

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Make An Unlikely Couple In Hilarious Posters For New Romance Drama

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal translation) has shared a fun new set of posters!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
TV & VIDEOS
koalasplayground.com

Yoo Seung Ho is the Beleaguered Straight Man to Goofy Hyeri in New Poster and Stills for KBS Youth Sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom

I take solace in knowing that if a story is good I can usually overlook bad acting, especially if I’m fond enough of said actor or actress. The new poster and character stills are out for KBS Mon-Tues sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom, which will take over the time slot from The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) in the end of December. I totally concur with K-netz who think it’s just Hyeri being Deokseon in Joseon era because from all the stills it she nails that for sure. Yoo Seung Ho is clearly playing the straight man in the drama, his magistrate there to enforce prohibition laws and her hooch brewer thwarting him openly. I hate half of the poster above, Hyeri looks fine but Yoo Seung Ho’s stance is so awkward though I know what the concept is, that’s his trying to stop her brazen liquor sales, but his posture makes him look like Quasimodo lol. Hyeri does well for me when she’s playing a easy to like character personality and has chemistry with her male lead, namely Answer Me 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. I love Yoo Seung Ho in anything and everything performance wise but I always bail on his dramas midway because I just don’t like the story or script. So here’s to hoping this is a charming story.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Lee Jin Wook Vows To Track Down Kwon Nara Even If It Takes Him Lifetimes In “Bulgasal” Teaser

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” (literal title) has released a third teaser!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once a human 600 years ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joo Sang Wook
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Is Willing To Humor Lee Dong Wook In Upcoming Drama “Bad And Crazy”

TvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Bad and Crazy” released new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Wi Ha Joon!. “Bad and Crazy” is directed by Yoo Sun Bong and written by Kim Sae Bom, who worked together on OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” Starring Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more, the redemption hero drama tells the story of the events that occur after the capable but bad guy Ryu Soo Yeol meets K, a crazy guy when it comes to justice.
WORLD
dramabeans.com

New promos for tvN’s Bad and Crazy with Lee Dong-wook, Wie Ha-joon

Lee Dong-wook (Tale of the Nine Tailed) and Wie Ha-joon (Squid Game) look amazing in the promos for their upcoming tvN drama Bad and Crazy. Lee Dong-wook plays the extremely capable but bad guy Soo-yeol, and Wie Ha-joon plays the righteous but crazy guy K. Supporting actors Han Ji-eun (The Witch’s Diner) and Cha Hak-yeon (Mine) round out the cast.
TV & VIDEOS
dramabeans.com

Kim Min-jae, Kim Hyang-gi courted for new tvN sageuk

Kim Min-jae (Dal-li and Gamjatang) and Kim Hyang-gi (Moment at Eighteen) are considering offers to star in tvN’s upcoming drama Joseon Psychologist Yoo Se-poong. The drama is based on a novel by the same name that won the 2016 National Korean Story Contest. Set in the Joseon dynasty, it follows the story of mental health healer who emerges to help treat patients and support people’s wellness.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Lee Jin Wook Is An Immortal From The Past Looking For Revenge In The Present In Upcoming Drama “Bulgasal”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Bulgasal” shared a sneak peek at Lee Jin Wook’s character!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that cannot die or age) who was once a human 600 years ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is repeatedly reincarnated while fleeing the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dramas#Stills#Chosun#Sila#Sat Sun#Jtbc
Soompi

Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, And Sung Si Kyung To Host 2021 KBS Drama Awards

The MCs have been announced for the 2021 KBS Drama Awards!. On November 23, it was reported that Kim So Hyun, Lee Do Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung would be hosting this year’s ceremony. Later on the same day, a source from KBS confirmed the news was true and added, “This year’s awards ceremony will be held offline. However, it may change depending on the situation.”
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, And More Talk About What Drew Them To “Hellbound,” Working With “Train To Busan” Director, And More

“Hellbound” recently held a press conference with actors Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, and director Yeon Sang Ho. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
MOVIES
Soompi

Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Kyung Nam, Red Velvet’s Joy, Kang Ye Won, And More Gather For Script Reading Of New Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal translation) has released photos from the cast‘s first script reading!. “Just One Person” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down “just one person,” they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy, And Kang Ye Won Enjoy Life To The Fullest In Upcoming Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Just One Person” (literal title) shared a new teaser!. “Just One Person” is an emotional romance drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go – but in their attempt to take down “just one person,” they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
Soompi

Wi Ha Joon Thanks Former Co-Star Lee Jong Suk For Supporting His New Drama

Lee Jong Suk sent his former co-star Wi Ha Joon a gift to the set of his new drama!. Wi Ha Joon is currently filming the upcoming drama “Bad and Crazy,” which is being directed and written by the same team behind OCN’s hit drama “The Uncanny Counter.” It also stars Lee Dong Wook, Han Ji Eun, Cha Hak Yeon, and more.
WORLD
Soompi

Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, And More Show Dedication On The “Heaven-Like” Set Of “Hellbound”

“Hellbound” has released bright behind-the-scenes photos!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon. The drama also stars Kim Hyun Joo, Park Jung Min, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Joon, and Lee Re.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, And Park Yong Woo Chase After Bad Money In Teaser For Upcoming Drama

Upcoming drama “Tracer” (literal title) released an exciting new teaser!. “Tracer” is a new wavve original revenge drama set in the National Tax Service. Im Siwan will star as Hwang Dong Joo, a new team manager of the Seoul Regional Office’s Investigation Bureau, while Go Ah Sung will star as Seo Hye Young, a fellow team member at the Seoul Regional Office who is unafraid to face the cowardly world head-on.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

Wi Ha Joon Embraces His Wild Character With Straight Man Lee Dong Wook in Posters and Preview for tvN Drama Bad and Crazy

Upcoming tvN drama Bad and Crazy has been coy about what the correlation or relation between the titular bad and crazy two male leads will be but it’s hard not to jump right into the Fight Club references especially since the promos play it up. Clearly Wi Ha Joon‘s crazy dude is Lee Dong Wook‘s bad guy’s subconscious good but uncontrollable alter ego, and knowing it doesn’t ruin the show in the least. It’s about the journey here, to see a morally bankrupt cop suddenly turn good because some crazy dude keeps showing up to force him to, like gosh what our conscience does to each and every one of us on the daily but in less high stakes way. It’s clear Wi Ha Joon is having barrels of fun because why not when he is the Id and has no filter, while Lee Dong Wook is less the uptight straight man as I worried he would be and seems to be embracing the WTF is happening with plenty of energy. The drama looks good on paper and so far in previews so keep on dishing out the Bad and Crazy duo cuz I want more.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy