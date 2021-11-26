Joo Sang Wook Radiates Intensity in Posters and Stills for KBS Sageuk Drama Taejong Lee Bang Won

I take solace in knowing that if a story is good I can usually overlook bad acting, especially if I’m fond enough of said actor or actress. The new poster and character stills are out for KBS Mon-Tues sageuk Thinking of the Moon When the Flowers Bloom, which will take over the time slot from The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) in the end of December. I totally concur with K-netz who think it’s just Hyeri being Deokseon in Joseon era because from all the stills it she nails that for sure. Yoo Seung Ho is clearly playing the straight man in the drama, his magistrate there to enforce prohibition laws and her hooch brewer thwarting him openly. I hate half of the poster above, Hyeri looks fine but Yoo Seung Ho’s stance is so awkward though I know what the concept is, that’s his trying to stop her brazen liquor sales, but his posture makes him look like Quasimodo lol. Hyeri does well for me when she’s playing a easy to like character personality and has chemistry with her male lead, namely Answer Me 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho. I love Yoo Seung Ho in anything and everything performance wise but I always bail on his dramas midway because I just don’t like the story or script. So here’s to hoping this is a charming story.

