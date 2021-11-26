Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, November 26, 2021

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Today is …

National Native American Heritage Day.

It's also Black Friday, the official kickoff for holiday shopping.

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Corner: Nick Saban's Right, You Know?

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball vs Western Carolina, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Men's Basketball vs Drake at ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Men's basketball: Iona 72, Alabama 68

Did You Notice?

• Mark Ingram II (knee) did not suit up for the Saints against the Bills on Thursday night. Cornerback Levi Wallace was credited with three tackles.

• Josh Jacobs had 22 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, plus two receptions for 25 yards.

• Trevon Diggs was in on five tackles, but had no picks.

• After missing two games due to a hamstring injury, Eddie Jackson returned to the lineup for the Bears and made three tackles.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." — Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.

We’ll leave you with this …