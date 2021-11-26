ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Seeing Is Believing: Increasing Our Sensitivity To Miracles

By Sarah Pachter
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRabbi Mordechai Kamenetsky shares the following story in one of his writings: A famous rabbi in Bnei Brak was on his way home from a wedding. On the cab ride home, he and the taxi driver struck up a conversation (only in Israel!). When the driver realized he had such an...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Hanukkah 2021: When does the Jewish festival start and what’s the meaning behind it?

Despite not being mentioned in the Torah, Hanukkah is one of the most highly anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the entire year.The “Festival of Lights” tells the story of the Maccabees, an army of rebels in Israel who revolted against the Seleucid Greek King Antiochus, who was trying to kill all the Jewish people.While the exact historical truth of the series of events that led to the destruction of the Temple in Jerusalem is a topic of debate, every year Jews around the world celebrate the victory of the Maccabees over their oppressors and the miracle of the temple’s...
FESTIVAL
Daily Beast

Did Archaeologists Just Find Evidence of Hanukkah Stories?

This week marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the “festival of lights.” The holiday commemorates an event during the Maccabean revolt in the second century BCE, when the candelabrum in the Jerusalem Temple miraculously burned for eight days despite only having enough oil for one. But Hanukkah isn’t just about energy efficiency; broadly speaking it celebrates the successful struggle for Jewish independence. Now archaeologists have unearthed the charred remains of a fort destroyed by Jewish rebels more that 2,000 years ago and claim that it offers evidence of the Hanukkah-related rebellion.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Jericho: Biblical Oasis of Dates

“Jericho was completely sealed before the Children of Israel, no one left and no one entered. Hashem (G-d) said to Joshua, “See I have delivered into your hand Jericho and it’s King and mighty warriors (Joshua 6: 1:2)”. Today, we are exploring perhaps the world’s oldest city, Jericho. This famous,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Sarah
Person
Rashi
The Jewish Press

2,000-Year-Old Hasmonean Oil Lamp Discovered in Jerusalem on Eve of Hanukkah

Archaeologists made an exciting discovery in Jerusalem on the eve of Hanukkah: a 2,000-year-old oil lamp from the Hasmonean period. The millenia-old oil lamp was discovered in an excavation of an entire house currently taking place in the eastern section of the City of David National Park, near the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Muslim Father Backs Down, Allows Jewish Son to Have Bar Mitzvah

The sobering figures on intermarriage in Israel, released in recent weeks, are causing many to lose sleep. However, Yad L’Achim, which runs a special branch to deal with these cases, has a story that offers a ray of hope. The story involves a Jewish woman who met a Turkish man...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Gentile’s And Secular Jew’s Guide To Hanukkah

This Sunday, November 28th, at sundown Jews across the world will light the first candle to begin celebrating Chanukah. What most people (even Jews) know about Chanukah is either totally wrong, half the story, or peppered with charming but untrue legends. At least here in the United States, the real Hanukah story is the opposite of what many people think it is. It’s the complete opposite. Hannukkah celebrates the results of a Jewish civil war and the victory of Jews who maintained their faith over assimilated Jews.
CELEBRATIONS
The Jewish Press

Chanukah In Hindsight

History itself has a history. Our perspectives shift over time, and some moments may only seem meaningful in retrospect. We don’t always understand the real significance of an event until many decades later or sometimes even centuries. A classic example of this is the history of Chanukah. At one level,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miracles#Rabbi#Israelis#Torah
The Jewish Press

The Prayer That Was A Gift

On a wonderful day in March 2010, I left for Israel with 15 others from my shul in Memphis. People from all over the country and Canada joined us in Israel, including Phyllis, my friend from Manhattan. She was my roommate, and happily that lowered my expenses a great deal. It was my first trip to our Holy Land and for some others in the group it was their first time, too.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Chanukah: Re-Examining Our Ideological Battle Against the Greeks

There was once a public debate between a rabbi and an astrophysicist regarding the nature of our universe. The astrophysicist, representing the atheist perspective, confidently approached the podium and began addressing the audience: “I don’t know much about Judaism, but I believe I can sum it up in a few words: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” With that, he went on to detail how physicists could now adequately explain the nature of our universe, without the need for religion. When he finished his speech, it was the rabbi’s turn to address the audience and represent the religious approach. With a sparkle in his eye, he turned to the crowd, and said: “I don’t know much about astrophysics, but I believe I can sum it up in a few words: twinkle twinkle little star how I wonder what you are.” With that, he went on to deliver the rest of his speech.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Strength Is Not In Numbers

We Jews, forever and always a tiny minority in the world, should know better than anyone that strength is not based on numbers. Charged with safeguarding our faith, our way of life – and our very lives – from ever-present threat and routine attack, we have learned the hard way that being G-d’s people means, more often than not, being the nation that dwells alone.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Reconsidering The Aruch HaShulchan: How Rav Y.M. Epstein’s Masterwork Invites You Into a Generational Discussion

Moments before I was to walk down to the chuppah, my rebbe, Rav Dovid Lifshitz, zt”l, the Suvalker Rav, sat with me for a few moments as we waited for a piece of paper to become ash to put on my head. Rav Dovid asked me if I owned an Aruch HaShulchan. I said yes, I had gotten one for my bar mitzvah and asked why he asked. Rav Dovid said my home should have one, because it is the guide to halacha that is most similar to what my ancestors, who were also from Suvalk, had practiced.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

Ari Fuld on the Real Miracle of Chanukah

This article about Chanukah has been adapted from the video of Ari Fuld’s Grill and Torah D’var Torah that he gave on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. https://arifuld.org/2019/12/19/the-real-miracle-of-chanukah-5777/. I want to talk to you a little bit about the spiritual meaning of Chanukah. Many people have gotten mixed up and make...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Inspiring Identity: Chanukah And The Year In Israel

We have faced many enemies who persecuted us in different ways. Pesach and Purim celebrate Hashem having saved us from those who threatened us physically – with slavery and with annihilation. Unlike the Egyptians and the Persians, the Greeks threatened us spiritually. They aimed not to enslave or kill us, but to force or convince us to abandon Jewish tradition.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Self Defense In The Jewish Tradition

The recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse and the recent conviction of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan Jr. of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery have drawn attention to the United States’s murky laws around self-defense, where some states have “stand your ground” laws while others do not; there is no idea of mandatory self-defense; and the determination of whether one who kills had reasonable cause to protect themselves is determined by the jury.
LAW
The Jewish Press

Jews Chase Away Darkness from Temple Mount on Chanukah

A group of activists from Beyadenu (In Our Hands – a reference to the immortal declaration “The Temple Mount is in our hands!” uttered in June 1967 by Mordechai “Motta” Gur, commander of the paratroopers who liberated the Temple Mount) on Monday, the first light of Chanukah, ascended the Temple Mount.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Going Back Home

We are living in an age were technology rules the world. And yet there are eight days in the year that a small flickering light shown from the small wicks of the Chanukah menorah, shines bright and lights up the world like no electricity or technology can ever do. I...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

A Lost Tribe and a Lost Holiday

There is a lot you miss when you are cut off from your people for 2,700 years. Just ask the Bnei Menashe (“Sons of Menasseh”) of Northeast India. The community of roughly 11,000 people claims descent from one of the lost tribes of Israel sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire in 722 BCE. They eventually settled in the Northeastern Indian states of Mizoram and Manipur on the border of Bangladesh where, for centuries, they practiced the biblical form of Judaism they brought with them.
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

Is It Proper To Give Children Expensive Presents For Chanukah?

Is it proper to give children expensive presents for Chanukah?. To the best of my knowledge there is no source that Chanukah is a time for giving gifts. Chanukah gelt – monetary gifts – do have a source and probably emanated from the custom of giving monetary gifts to one’s children’s teachers on Chanukah as a sort of Chanukah bonus.
SOCIETY
The Jewish Press

Haredim Slam Religious Services Minister Kahana for Allowing Local Conversions

Minister of Religious Services Matan Kahana (Yamina), who succeeded in passing the kashrut reform, raising the ire of the Haredim in the process (even though only a few of them rely on the Chief Rabbinate’s kashrut certifications—the service Kahana sought to correct), has turned to his next major project – conversion, and, predictably, the Haredim aren’t happy at all.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy