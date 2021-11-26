S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly drop in a month on virus fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Roundup of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s shares ended at a two-week low on Friday and posted their biggest weekly fall in a month, as a near-record daily infections at home and a new coronavirus variant spreading in Africa spooked investors.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 43.83 points, or 1.47%, at 2,936.44, the lowest close since Nov. 11 and extending the declines to a fourth straight session.

** The index lost 1.16% this week, the sharpest in four weeks.

** Leading the declines were chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, falling 1.90% and 1.70%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver also slumped 2.44% and 1.89% each.

** The variant, spreading in South Africa, raises concerns that it might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic, prompting Britain to introduce travel restrictions.

** Virus woes have also raised concerns in South Korea, where the health minister said the government is reviewing whether to make changes to its ‘living with COVID-19’ policies, as cases continue to remain elevated.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 179.2 billion won ($150.16 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% lower to the lowest level in six weeks.

** It weakened 0.67% on a weekly basis, the sharpest pace in three weeks.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.34 point to 108.98.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 11.9 basis points to 2.228%. ($1 = 1,193.3900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)