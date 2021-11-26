ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly drop in a month on virus fears

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Roundup of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korea’s shares ended at a two-week low on Friday and posted their biggest weekly fall in a month, as a near-record daily infections at home and a new coronavirus variant spreading in Africa spooked investors.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 43.83 points, or 1.47%, at 2,936.44, the lowest close since Nov. 11 and extending the declines to a fourth straight session.

** The index lost 1.16% this week, the sharpest in four weeks.

** Leading the declines were chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, falling 1.90% and 1.70%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver also slumped 2.44% and 1.89% each.

** The variant, spreading in South Africa, raises concerns that it might make vaccines less effective and imperil efforts to fight the pandemic, prompting Britain to introduce travel restrictions.

** Virus woes have also raised concerns in South Korea, where the health minister said the government is reviewing whether to make changes to its ‘living with COVID-19’ policies, as cases continue to remain elevated.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 179.2 billion won ($150.16 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.26% lower to the lowest level in six weeks.

** It weakened 0.67% on a weekly basis, the sharpest pace in three weeks.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,193.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.1.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.34 point to 108.98.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 11.9 basis points to 2.228%. ($1 = 1,193.3900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Lg Chem#Treasury
WSAV News 3

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. It was already down in the morning amid worries that the omicron variant would hit the global economy. Losses […]
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Gold bounces as dollar stalls, Omicron-led volatility lingers

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, tracking a retreat in the dollar as investors used a pullback in the previous session to buy bullion as a hedge against wider market volatility amid concerns over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,780.05...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street closes lower as Omicron and inflation worry investors

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday after a morning rally faded as investors fretted about the latest coronavirus variant and the first evidence of its U.S. arrival while they also digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on surging inflation. After having advanced as much as...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GRAINS-Grain futures regain ground as coronavirus jitters ease

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures turned higher on Wednesday, recouping some of their steep losses from the previous session, as investor concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would derail the global economy began to ease. Corn and soybeans also regained ground on end-user buying, traders said, following...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Yields pare gains after Omicron variant found in U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were little changed after giving up earlier gains on Wednesday as the Omicron coronavirus variant was found in the United States, though short-dated yields stayed higher on chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve will speed up its bond purchase tapering.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil prices sink again as traders use Omicron as an excuse to hit 'sell'

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, as an early rally fizzled and selling intensified on worries the Omicron variant of coronavirus could cut oil demand as global supply builds. Late in the session, oil prices dropped into negative territory after U.S. officials said the Omicron...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy