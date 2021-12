Closing schools is the last possible option in the fight against the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Education Secretary has said.Nadhim Zahawi said he does not support the return of “bubbles” in schools – where whole classes or year groups could be sent home after a positive Covid-19 test – as it reduces attendance “significantly”.His comments came as targeted testing of pupils began in two schools in Essex and Nottinghamshire after cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the local areas.Face masks are being recommended in communal areas of England’s secondary schools and colleges, but teaching unions are...

