ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

US Dollar Index Price Stays Pressured Below 97.00 After Thanksgiving

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Following recent peaks, DXY is under mild pressure. US markets resume trading after the Thanksgiving holiday....

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near One-Month Low, Over Hawkish Powell Comments

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia, but remained near a one-month low. Investors continued to digest signs from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would discuss wrapping up asset tapering quicker than planned. Gold futures were up 0.23% to $1,780.55 by 10:11...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Thanksgiving#Price Action#Dxy#Forex Crunch
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index prediction for December 2021

The US dollar index had a relatively successful month in November. This rally happened as the US published strong data. A break and retest pattern could see it retreat in December. The US dollar index (DXY) had a relatively successful November. Its price jumped by more than 2% and pushed...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Renewed Omicron Concerns Lead To Rebound By Treasuries

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday. Bond prices gave back some ground after an early upward move but remained firmly positive. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 8.7 basis points to 1.443 percent.
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

Gold Futures Pare Gains, Settle Lower As Powell Hints At Policy Tightening

Gold futures pared early gains and settled lower on Tuesday as the dollar pared some losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank could hasten a tightening of monetary policy. Powell told the Senate Committee that he thinks reducing the pace of monthly bond buys can move...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Gains Above 1.33 Ahead of Key UK/US Data

The GBP/USD is holding onto its recovery from its yearly low. Brexit battle backpedal in France, but it’s not fishing, traders push back BOE rate hike calls to 2022 on more Omicron cases in the UK. ADP Employment Change and UK/US PMIs will adorn the calendar. The GBP/USD price outlook has improved significantly after finding … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Positive Beyond 1.13, Awaits US Data, Fed

The EUR/USD has been sidelined of late, consolidating around its recent top. Despite Powell’s call for faster tapering, Omicron anxiety looms as the USD tracks firmer yields. The ECB cites growth concerns to justify its easy-money policies after EUR inflation reaches a record high. Employment Change from ADP, ISM PMI, and Powell’s testimony will be … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Advance After Yesterday's Sell-off

The Australian and NZ dollars climbed against their major opponents in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors digested Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks signaling an acceleration in the pace of tapering of bond purchases to counter inflationary pressures. In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell...
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Dow opens nearly 300 points higher as stocks kick off December with gains

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, kicking off December with gains after ending November on a down note due to worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and a hawkish pivot by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 279 points, or 0.8%, at 34,762, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1% to 4,614.85. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.2% at 15,721.83. Powell will deliver a second day of testimony before lawmakers on Wednesday. Powell on Tuesday said it would be appropriate for the Fed to consider speeding up the wind-down of its monthly asset purchases when policy makers meet later this month.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy