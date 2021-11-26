Grateful for booster shot while in Salida

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s health department said its travel advisory stands at 38 states with California, Guam and North Carolina now off the list.
Last week, the city’s travel advisory had 40 states and one territory with Connecticut and Maryland returning to the list.
According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) the case rates for those removed from the list were below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.
“As of Tuesday, every state or territory except for Alabama, California, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are...
