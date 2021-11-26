Grateful for booster shot while in Salida

DENVER (CBS4) – Health officials in Colorado are following the new Omicron COVID-19 variant closely. While there are still a lot of unknowns about its potential impact, some experts believe the physical makeup of the strain indicates it could be more resistant to vaccines. “There are concerns that, because of some of the mutations on the spike protein of the virus, it is possible that it might be more transmissible than other variants, or might be able to evade immune response,” a spokesperson with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment wrote in an email Monday to CBS4. (credit: CBS) Sequencing testing...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO