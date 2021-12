For the sixth year, the Peter and Theresa Conti Foundation is running the Salvation Army Christmas Angel program in Fountain hills. “The program here is the only super-local program for the Salvation Army, meaning that everything is done here in the community to benefit local Fountain Hills families and kids,” said Peter Conti. “Last year Fountain Hills residents made Christmas happen for 140 Fountain Hills kids from 65 local families. And as has been the same since we took over the program, every child’s Angel tag was taken and filled. That was especially fantastic last year as, nationwide, the program had record numbers of tags not filled because of the COVID situation.”

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO