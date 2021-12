World’s End Club has initially released for iOS and Android back in September 2020 and has been on the Switch since May, and now PC-based fans will have their chance to check it out too. The game’s page just went live on Steam, so those interested in delving into it’s Danganronpa-esque death game can wishlist it now if they like. It might just be worth it for interested fans to pick up World’s End Club sooner rather than later too, as it’ll be discounted by thirty percent during launch week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO