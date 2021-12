(Reuters) – Munster have nine new COVID-19 cases in their camp in South Africa, the Irish rugby team said on Tuesday, taking the total count to 10. Both staff and players have tested positive and will quarantine in a hotel in Cape Town, joining the first player https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-safrica-rugby-union-idINL1N2SJ09C who returned a positive test on Sunday. Welsh side Cardiff also said they had two positive cases over the weekend.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO